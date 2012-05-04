BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment appoints Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao as executive directors
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 -
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Ukrainian agribusiness Creativ Group OJSC. The rating was subsequently withdrawn at the issuer's request. The outlook at the point of withdrawal was negative.
Ratings List
Ratings affirmed and withdrawn
To From
Creativ Group OJSC
Corporate Credit Rating NR B-/Negative/--
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MFB Hungarian Development Bank Plc's (MFB) and Hungarian Export Import Bank's (Hexim) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', each with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Both banks' IDRs, Support Rating Floors and senior unsecured debt ratings are equalised with those of the Hungarian
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: