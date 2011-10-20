(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings says that whatever the outcome of the 23 October European Union summit, it is likely to polarise market sentiment towards extreme optimism or pessimism. Recent issuance by peripheral corporates is therefore justified. As a treasurer in a corporate based in the euro zone periphery, it makes perfect sense to access the capital markets when windows open, even if this costs a little more, rather than take a risk on potentially prolonged market disruptions in the near future.

The overall widening of peripheral spreads in the past three months has been partially offset by the market appearing to have embraced the view that strong corporates in the euro zone periphery can be a better credit risk than the sovereigns in which they are based. Fitch supports this view and rates some Greek and Portuguese corporates higher than the respective sovereign.