Oct 20- Fitch Ratings says that whatever the outcome of the
23 October European Union summit, it is likely to polarise market sentiment
towards extreme optimism or pessimism. Recent issuance by peripheral corporates
is therefore justified. As a treasurer in a corporate based in the euro zone
periphery, it makes perfect sense to access the capital markets when windows
open, even if this costs a little more, rather than take a risk on potentially
prolonged market disruptions in the near future.
The overall widening of peripheral spreads in the past three months has been
partially offset by the market appearing to have embraced the view that strong
corporates in the euro zone periphery can be a better credit risk than the
sovereigns in which they are based. Fitch supports this view and rates some
Greek and Portuguese corporates higher than the respective sovereign.