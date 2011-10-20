(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB' long-term senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed U.S. dollar fixed rate bonds to be issued by Export Credit Bank of Turkey (Turk Eximbank; foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BBB-/Positive/A-3). The amount and maturity of the bonds are yet to be determined.

The rating on the notes reflects the foreign currency long-term counterparty credit rating on Turk Eximbank. In turn, the ratings on Turk Eximbank are equalized with those on the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Positive/B, local currency BBB-/Positive/A-3), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Turkish government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Turk Eximbank in case of financial distress.

The positive outlook on Turk Eximbank mirrors that on the Republic of Turkey. As long as the government continues to provide support, any change in the ratings on the sovereign will likely result in a similar rating action on Turk Eximbank. Conversely, any change in our assessment of Turk Eximbank's critical role for, and integral link with, the government could lead to downward pressure on the rating.

