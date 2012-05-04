(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Leslie's Poolmart Inc. ------------------------ 04-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Arizona
Primary SIC: Sporting goods
and bicycle
shops
Mult. CUSIP6: 527069
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Aug-2007 B/-- B/--
14-Feb-2007 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Phoenix-based Leslie's Poolmart Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' expectation that credit metrics will continue to improve in the near term--albeit at a
slower pace than historical years--and that financial policies will remain very aggressive.
We expect future growth in profitability due to stable performance at the company's existing
store base and new store growth. Even with this, we continue to view the company's financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged." Our ratings also incorporate our assessment of Leslie's
business risk profile as "weak," which we base on its participation in the highly competitive,
fragmented, and seasonal swimming pool supply industry.
Leslie's remains highly leveraged following the November 2010
recapitalization, which added an additional $70 million to debt. For the first quarter ended
Dec. 31, 2011, total debt to EBITDA was approximately 5.9x, EBITDA interest coverage was about
2.9x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 12.6%. We expect modest improvement
in these measures over the intermediate term primarily due to EBITDA growth.