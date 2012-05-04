(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 -

Summary analysis -- Leslie's Poolmart Inc. ------------------------ 04-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Arizona

Primary SIC: Sporting goods

and bicycle

shops

Mult. CUSIP6: 527069

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Aug-2007 B/-- B/--

14-Feb-2007 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Phoenix-based Leslie's Poolmart Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that credit metrics will continue to improve in the near term--albeit at a slower pace than historical years--and that financial policies will remain very aggressive.

We expect future growth in profitability due to stable performance at the company's existing store base and new store growth. Even with this, we continue to view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Our ratings also incorporate our assessment of Leslie's business risk profile as "weak," which we base on its participation in the highly competitive, fragmented, and seasonal swimming pool supply industry.

Leslie's remains highly leveraged following the November 2010

recapitalization, which added an additional $70 million to debt. For the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, total debt to EBITDA was approximately 5.9x, EBITDA interest coverage was about 2.9x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 12.6%. We expect modest improvement in these measures over the intermediate term primarily due to EBITDA growth.