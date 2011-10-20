(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20-
-- Germany-based integrated utility RWE AG is proposing to issue
additional junior subordinated hybrid securities to further strengthen its
balance sheet.
-- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity
content, in line with RWE's existing hybrid capital.
-- We are assigning our issue rating of 'BBB' to the proposed securities
to reflect their subordination, as well as their optional deferability.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB'
long-term issue rating to the proposed, long-dated, optionally deferrable, and
subordinated capital securities to be issued by Germany-based integrated utility
RWE AG (A-/Negative/A-2). The completion and size of the transaction remain
subject to market conditions.
We consider the proposed securities to have intermediate equity content
because they meet our relevant criteria in terms of subordination, permanence,
and deferability at the company's discretion for a period of at least five
years. The issuance of the proposed hybrid securities and our recent
clarification of our criteria (see "Unregulated Issuers' Hybrid Instruments:
Rating Methodology And Assessment Of Equity Content", published March 17,
2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) do not affect our view of
the intermediate equity content of the existing EUR1.75 billion of hybrid
capital. Our classification of the existing outstanding hybrid instrument as
having intermediate equity content is consistent with our criteria for
determining equity content available at the time of that issue, and does not
conflict with our classification of the proposed additional hybrid issuance.
We notch the rating on the proposed additional hybrid issuance down from our
'A-' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on RWE. The two-notch
differential between the 'BBB' issue rating on the proposed securities and the
CCR reflects the application of our notching criteria, which calls for:
-- A one-notch differential for subordination, as the CCR on RWE is
investment-grade; and
-- An additional one-notch differential for payment flexibility,
reflecting the facts that the deferability of interest is optional and that
the CCR is investment-grade.
The notching of the proposed securities is linked to our perception of the
currently relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change,
we may increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more
quickly than any revision of the CCR.
Given our view of the intermediate equity content of the proposed
securities, we will allocate 50% of the related payments as a fixed charge and
50% as an equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our hybrid criteria. The
50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest) also applies to the adjustment
of debt.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE
Although the proposed securities have a stipulated maturity date of April
2072, they can be called at any time for tax, rating, and accounting events.
In addition, we understand that the issuer can redeem them for cash on the
first call date (April 2017), the second call date (April 2022), and every
year thereafter.
The interest to be paid on the proposed securities will increase by an
additional 75 basis points in April 2037. We view this significant step-up,
unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instrument at that time,
as an incentive to call the instrument. Consequently, in accordance with our
published criteria, we will no longer recognize the instrument as having
intermediate equity content from April 2017, as its remaining life to its
effective economic maturity would then decrease to less than 20 years.
However, we will recognize the instrument's equity content as intermediate
until April 2017, so long as we believe that the loss of the beneficial
intermediate treatment will not cause the instrument to be called at that
point. The willingness of the issuer to maintain or replace the instrument,
despite the loss of preferential treatment, is underpinned by a statement of
intent.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY
In our view, RWE's option to defer payment on the proposed securities is
discretionary. If the issuer elects not to pay accrued interest on an interest
payment date, then it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding
deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash should an ordinary
general meeting of shareholders decide on the payment of a dividend, or should
the issuer pay remuneration, or repurchase an equal ranking or junior
security. We see this as a negative factor. However, this condition remains
acceptable under our methodology, as once the issuer has settled the deferred
amount, it can still choose to defer on the next interest payment date.
The option to defer interest on the proposed securities is unlimited in
time, which supports the equity content of the proposed instrument. Deferred
interest is, however, cash-cumulative, and will ultimately be settled in cash.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION
The proposed securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct,
unsecured, and subordinated obligations of RWE. The securities rank senior to
common and preferred shares and pari passu with equal-ranking securities that
include the EUR1.75 billion subordinated fixed-to-floating-rate notes issued in
2010.