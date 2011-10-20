(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Germany-based integrated utility RWE AG is proposing to issue additional junior subordinated hybrid securities to further strengthen its balance sheet.

-- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity content, in line with RWE's existing hybrid capital.

-- We are assigning our issue rating of 'BBB' to the proposed securities to reflect their subordination, as well as their optional deferability.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating to the proposed, long-dated, optionally deferrable, and subordinated capital securities to be issued by Germany-based integrated utility RWE AG (A-/Negative/A-2). The completion and size of the transaction remain subject to market conditions.

We consider the proposed securities to have intermediate equity content because they meet our relevant criteria in terms of subordination, permanence, and deferability at the company's discretion for a period of at least five years. The issuance of the proposed hybrid securities and our recent clarification of our criteria (see "Unregulated Issuers' Hybrid Instruments: Rating Methodology And Assessment Of Equity Content", published March 17, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) do not affect our view of the intermediate equity content of the existing EUR1.75 billion of hybrid capital. Our classification of the existing outstanding hybrid instrument as having intermediate equity content is consistent with our criteria for determining equity content available at the time of that issue, and does not conflict with our classification of the proposed additional hybrid issuance.

We notch the rating on the proposed additional hybrid issuance down from our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on RWE. The two-notch differential between the 'BBB' issue rating on the proposed securities and the CCR reflects the application of our notching criteria, which calls for:

-- A one-notch differential for subordination, as the CCR on RWE is investment-grade; and

-- An additional one-notch differential for payment flexibility, reflecting the facts that the deferability of interest is optional and that the CCR is investment-grade.

The notching of the proposed securities is linked to our perception of the currently relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change, we may increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more quickly than any revision of the CCR.

Given our view of the intermediate equity content of the proposed securities, we will allocate 50% of the related payments as a fixed charge and 50% as an equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our hybrid criteria. The 50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest) also applies to the adjustment of debt.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE

Although the proposed securities have a stipulated maturity date of April 2072, they can be called at any time for tax, rating, and accounting events. In addition, we understand that the issuer can redeem them for cash on the first call date (April 2017), the second call date (April 2022), and every year thereafter.

The interest to be paid on the proposed securities will increase by an additional 75 basis points in April 2037. We view this significant step-up, unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instrument at that time, as an incentive to call the instrument. Consequently, in accordance with our published criteria, we will no longer recognize the instrument as having intermediate equity content from April 2017, as its remaining life to its effective economic maturity would then decrease to less than 20 years. However, we will recognize the instrument's equity content as intermediate until April 2017, so long as we believe that the loss of the beneficial intermediate treatment will not cause the instrument to be called at that point. The willingness of the issuer to maintain or replace the instrument, despite the loss of preferential treatment, is underpinned by a statement of intent.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY

In our view, RWE's option to defer payment on the proposed securities is discretionary. If the issuer elects not to pay accrued interest on an interest payment date, then it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash should an ordinary general meeting of shareholders decide on the payment of a dividend, or should the issuer pay remuneration, or repurchase an equal ranking or junior security. We see this as a negative factor. However, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology, as once the issuer has settled the deferred amount, it can still choose to defer on the next interest payment date.

The option to defer interest on the proposed securities is unlimited in time, which supports the equity content of the proposed instrument. Deferred interest is, however, cash-cumulative, and will ultimately be settled in cash.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION

The proposed securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of RWE. The securities rank senior to common and preferred shares and pari passu with equal-ranking securities that include the EUR1.75 billion subordinated fixed-to-floating-rate notes issued in 2010.