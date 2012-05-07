(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- GS Caltex Corp. ------------------------------- 07-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Mult. CUSIP6: 36294B

Mult. CUSIP6: 438113

Mult. CUSIP6: 50185E

Mult. CUSIP6: 50185F

Mult. CUSIP6: 50185J

Mult. CUSIP6: 529894

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

20-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Korea-based GS Caltex Corp. (BBB/Negative/A-2) reflect its stable position as the second-biggest company in Korea's oil refining and marketing (R&M) industry and the structural improvement of its petroleum product mix as a result of investment over the past five years. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also considers the likelihood of support from Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+), which owns 50% of GS Caltex, to be a positive factor in our rating on the company. We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for GS Caltex to be 'bbb-'. Factors that constrain the ratings are industry cycles in the company's main businesses, its vulnerability to fluctuations in oil and currency prices, and rising uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic petroleum market. In addition, the current ratings incorporate limited tolerance of the company's overall financial risk profile given its weak capital structure and measures of cash flow protection for the current rating.