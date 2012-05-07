(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the election yesterday of
Francois Hollande as France's new president has no immediate impact on its unsolicited sovereign
credit ratings or outlook on the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+). We still believe there
is at least a one in three chance that we may lower the long-term rating on France this year or
in 2013.
Standard & Poor's takes no political position regarding individual candidates or the outcome
of any elections. Nevertheless, the policies of a country's government have a direct bearing on
its creditworthiness. Our sovereign ratings therefore incorporate our view of the likely
consequences to a sovereign's credit profile of policies adopted by its elected public
officials. We will analyze the policy choices of France's president elect and the new
government, taking into account the outcome of the parliamentary elections in June.