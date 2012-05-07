(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 -

Summary analysis -- SK Innovation Co. Ltd. ------------------------ 07-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Korea-based SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) reflect the company's leading market position, integrated business portfolio, and flexible financial policy. Factors that constrain the ratings are the economic cycles of the company's main businesses, its vulnerability to fluctuations in oil and currency prices, and rising uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic petroleum market.

SK Innovation is Korea's leading oil refining and marketing (R&M) company, with about 35% of the domestic petroleum market. Given this strong position, we expect it to maintain stable profitability in the domestic market in line with an outlook for solid refining margins in the region. Firm petroleum demand and closures of refining facilities by less competitive players will help maintain strong refining margins in Asia this year, in our view.

SK Innovation's oil R&M business is also integrated with its downstream lubricant/petrochemical business and upstream oil exploration and production (E&P) business. The company is one of Asia's major lubricant and petrochemical producers. In addition, we expect average daily production of oil equivalent to be around 67,000 barrels this year. We believe steadily increasing cash flow from SK Innovation's E&P business will to some extent mitigate volatility in its downstream business.

SK Innovation's flexible financial policy also supports its credit profile. The company has reduced its debt by more than 30% over the past three years. As a result, its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to 2.6x in 2011 from 3.7x in 2010 and 5.0x in 2009. In addition to improving its operating cash flow, the company reduced debt by cancelling investments and selling assets. We believe measures of the company's credit quality in 2012 will be similar to those of 2011. Our expectation that the company will be able to finance additional investments without raising significant amounts of debt reflects our view of its solid operating cash flow this year and nondebt financing potential. For example, we believe the company is unlikely to increase debts significantly to fund its recently announced Korean won (KRW) 1.6 trillion investment to add p-Xylene production capacity.

However, a constraint on SK Innovation's credit quality is its volatile operating cash flow, which is vulnerable to the economic cycles of its main businesses as well as fluctuations in crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. This, in our view, increases the company's difficulties in formulating a solid financial policy.

In our view, uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic market is rising, as evidenced by a roughly 5% cut to retail prices that four Korean oil R&M companies including SK Innovation implemented for domestic petroleum for three months from early April 2011. We believe increasing government concern about inflation led Korean refiners to cut prices preemptively to avoid direct regulatory measures. We believe the government might be tempted again to regulate Korean oil R&M companies, including SK Innovation, directly or indirectly if inflationary pressure becomes imminent as a result of higher oil prices or the refiners reap large profits, as in 2011.

Liquidity

SK Innovation's overall liquidity is adequate. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to be over 1.2x its uses of liquidity this year.

We assume SK Innovation's sources of liquidity this year will be as follows:

-- KRW3.5 trillion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- KRW2.5 trillion in cash flow from operations;

-- KRW4.3 trillion in lines of credit as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We assume the company's uses of liquidity this year will be as follows:

-- KRW2.0 trillion in capital expenditure and equity investments;

-- KRW3.9 trillion in debt due to mature within a year of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Modest dividend distributions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that good refining margin will enable the company to generate solid operating cash flow and it will not increase capital investment significantly over the next 12 months.

We may lower the ratings if adjusted total debt to EBITDA exceeds 3x for a protracted period or if the company incurs negative free operating cash flow over the next 12 months. Downward pressure on the ratings could increase if we see negative free operating cash flow as a result of a weaker-than-expected recovery in the company's refining margins, a heavier-than-expected working capital burden due to a sharper-than-expected spike in oil prices, sudden increases in capital investment, or a failure to dispose of assets. The possibility that we will raise the ratings on SK Innovation in the near future is limited.