(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings says that the major Portuguese banks remain vulnerable to sovereign developments. Portugal's two-year economic recession, lack of access to the wholesale funding markets and uncertainties as to how the euro zone crisis will be resolved will have a direct effect on Portuguese banks' short-term financial strength and long-term prospects

The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the major domestic Portuguese banks Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), Banco Commercial Portugues (Millenium bcp) and Banco BPI ,are underpinned by Fitch's assessment of sovereign and international support, and are currently on their Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-' and on Rating Watch Negative in line with the sovereign. Consequently, any further downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating will be mirrored by the Long-term IDRs of these banks.

The IDRs of , Santander Totta SGPS and its bank subsidiary, are driven by an extremely high probability of support from their parent, Banco Santander SA ('AA-'/Negative), in case of need.

Portuguese banks are highly exposed to the Portuguese economy (through loans) which Fitch expects to contract by 2% in both 2011 and 2012 while Fitch expects unemployment to peak at 13.5% in 2012. In addition, the banks are increasingly at risk from their sovereign debt exposure (between 98% and 202% of Fitch eligible capital at end-H111) amid potential contagion risks from the prolonged unresolved euro zone crisis affecting peripheral European countries such as Portugal.

With no access to wholesale markets, Fitch believes that the major Portuguese banks will continue to make use of the ECB liquidity facility to meet their large short- and medium-term debt maturities in H211 and 2012. More positively, banks are actively deleveraging and attracting deposits, which helped to improve their loans/deposits ratio in H111. However, further improvements will be needed at some banks. The banks are also increasing liquidity buffers, which combined with the stability of deposits mitigates liquidity risks.

Fitch expects worsening impaired loans/total loans ratios for H211 and expects the peak in 2013, due to the ongoing loan contraction and the two-year economic recession in Portugal forecasted by Fitch in the context of a highly indebted economy.

While Fitch believes that all the major banks will comply with the minimum regulatory core capital ratio of 9% by end-2011 without state support, regulatory capital does not include negative revaluation reserves from sovereign risk that for some of the major domestic banks are quite significant. In the agency's view, recapitalisation may be needed at some banks in 2012 to comply with higher regulatory requirements, calling for further private capital support measures. If the latter cannot be found, the Bank Solvency Support Facility (EUR12bn) could provide capital.

While the major Portuguese banks will continue to actively repricing their lending and cutting costs, Fitch expects that further funding and liquidity pressures and asset quality problems will weigh on banks' performance. More positively, the banks are focusing on more profitable international operations and are using non-recurrent gains from asset sales to support net income. Fitch expects all the major Portuguese banks to remain profitable in H211, but they will have to continue reducing costs in order to support profits in 2012.

