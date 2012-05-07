Rationale

We revised the outlook because we expect that Axiata's free operating cash flows will remain positive over the next 18-24 months and that the company will maintain its strong financial ratios. We also revised Axiata's financial risk profile to "modest" from "intermediate" based on the company's strong financial performance.

Strong and stable cash flows at most of Axiata's key operations have resulted in strong financial ratios. For the past two years, the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA has been 1x and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt has been more than 75%. We have adjusted all cash over Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 2.5 billion, which we believe is required for operations, against debt. Axiata's positive free operating cash flow was more than MYR1.5 billion in 2011, even though its cash outflow on capital expenditure increased to MYR4.3 billion in 2011 from MYR3.1 billion in 2010.

We expect Axiata to maintain its strong financial ratios because we expect its revenue growth at 4%-7% over the next two years. However, the company's EBITDA margin is likely to be lower at about 42% because of investments in the data business. Axiata's revenue growth was 5% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 45% in 2011. We expect the company to maintain its current level of capital expenditure over the next two years, and use positive free operating cash flow to pay dividends. However, its financial ratios could be lower than our expectations if a material acquisition or shareholder distribution results in significant negative discretionary cash flow.

Our assessment of Axiata's business risk profile remains "satisfactory". The company's favorable market position in all its key markets contributed to its good operating performance in 2011. Nevertheless, Axiata remains exposed to the political, macroeconomic, and regulatory risks in emerging markets. The company is also susceptible to the high capital investment and significant competitive pressures associated with such markets.

We assess Axiata's stand-alone credit profile as 'bbb'. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress is based on our assessment of the company's "strong" link with the Malaysian government and its "limited" role in Malaysia's economy.

Liquidity

Our assessment of Axiata's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x during the next 24 months. We anticipate that net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include cash balance of MYR6.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and our projected FFO of at least MYR6 billion annually.

-- Uses of liquidity include debt of MYR2.2 billion due in the next 12 months.

-- Uses also include our expectation of a minimum capital expenditure of MYR2.1 billion, which we believe the company will require for maintenance, and our expectation of dividend distribution of MYR0.9 billion, even in case of stress.

Axiata has significant headroom in most of its own covenants as well as those of its key subsidiaries.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain its improved financial risk profile.

We could raise the rating in the next 12 months if Axiata continues to follow conservative financial policies. Such policies would mean that the company will maintain an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.5x and that it will not generate significant negative discretionary cash flow. We could also raise the rating if we raise the local currency sovereign rating on Malaysia.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Axiata's cash flow generation significantly deteriorates resulting in an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 2.0x. Cash flows could deteriorate if: (1) Axiata's operating performance weakens; (2) the company makes material debt-funded capital expenditure or investments that are not in line with our expectations; or (3) the management undertakes significant shareholder distribution that exceeds our expectations.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Axiata Group Bhd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--

Upgraded

To From

Axiata Group Bhd.

ASEAN Scale axA+/-- axA/---

Ratings Affirmed

Axiata SPV1 (Labuan) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB-