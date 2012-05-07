Rationale
We revised the outlook because we expect that Axiata's free operating cash
flows will remain positive over the next 18-24 months and that the company
will maintain its strong financial ratios. We also revised Axiata's financial
risk profile to "modest" from "intermediate" based on the company's strong
financial performance.
Strong and stable cash flows at most of Axiata's key operations have resulted
in strong financial ratios. For the past two years, the company's ratio of
adjusted debt to EBITDA has been 1x and its ratio of funds from operations
(FFO) to adjusted debt has been more than 75%. We have adjusted all cash over
Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 2.5 billion, which we believe is required for
operations, against debt. Axiata's positive free operating cash flow was more
than MYR1.5 billion in 2011, even though its cash outflow on capital
expenditure increased to MYR4.3 billion in 2011 from MYR3.1 billion in 2010.
We expect Axiata to maintain its strong financial ratios because we expect its
revenue growth at 4%-7% over the next two years. However, the company's EBITDA
margin is likely to be lower at about 42% because of investments in the data
business. Axiata's revenue growth was 5% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 45% in
2011. We expect the company to maintain its current level of capital
expenditure over the next two years, and use positive free operating cash flow
to pay dividends. However, its financial ratios could be lower than our
expectations if a material acquisition or shareholder distribution results in
significant negative discretionary cash flow.
Our assessment of Axiata's business risk profile remains "satisfactory". The
company's favorable market position in all its key markets contributed to its
good operating performance in 2011. Nevertheless, Axiata remains exposed to
the political, macroeconomic, and regulatory risks in emerging markets. The
company is also susceptible to the high capital investment and significant
competitive pressures associated with such markets.
We assess Axiata's stand-alone credit profile as 'bbb'. In accordance with our
criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "moderate" likelihood
of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress is
based on our assessment of the company's "strong" link with the Malaysian
government and its "limited" role in Malaysia's economy.
Liquidity
Our assessment of Axiata's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria.
We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than
1.5x during the next 24 months. We anticipate that net liquidity sources will
remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment is
based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include cash balance of MYR6.6 billion as of Dec.
31, 2011, and our projected FFO of at least MYR6 billion annually.
-- Uses of liquidity include debt of MYR2.2 billion due in the next 12
months.
-- Uses also include our expectation of a minimum capital expenditure of
MYR2.1 billion, which we believe the company will require for maintenance, and
our expectation of dividend distribution of MYR0.9 billion, even in case of
stress.
Axiata has significant headroom in most of its own covenants as well as those
of its key subsidiaries.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain its
improved financial risk profile.
We could raise the rating in the next 12 months if Axiata continues to follow
conservative financial policies. Such policies would mean that the company
will maintain an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.5x and that it
will not generate significant negative discretionary cash flow. We could also
raise the rating if we raise the local currency sovereign rating on Malaysia.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Axiata's cash flow generation
significantly deteriorates resulting in an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of
more than 2.0x. Cash flows could deteriorate if: (1) Axiata's operating
performance weakens; (2) the company makes material debt-funded capital
expenditure or investments that are not in line with our expectations; or (3)
the management undertakes significant shareholder distribution that exceeds
our expectations.
