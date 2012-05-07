(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07

Summary analysis -- Ajman Sewerage (Private) Co. Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Sewerage systems

Rationale

The 'BB' rating on Ajman Sewerage's $100 million senior secured bank loan, due 2026, reflects a composite of factors. Ajman Sewerage uses the proceeds of the loan to fund the construction of a sewerage collection system in the Ajman Emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a 25-year concession agreement, which expires in 2034.

The loan has an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled interest and principal on the debt provided by Ambac Insurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated).

The 'BB' rating on the loan reflects, in our opinion, the following credit risks:

-- The historical reluctance of some property owners in the Emirate of Ajman to pay service fees in full and on time, as well as to pay pass-through increases associated with higher costs of energy or inflation under the concession framework, though we note that this reluctance has abated somewhat.

-- The lack of a developed regulatory framework that allows timely pass-through of variable costs, such as energy.

-- Effluent quality, which is below optimal standard required under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract, although it meets the standards required under the concession. Successful completion of remaining enhancement works anticipated by mid-2012 will allow the project to achieve this.

-- Uncertainty regarding capital expenditure (capex) plans over the medium to long term.

-- A broad concession framework which allows Ajman Sewerage to carry out additional works and incur further risk to future cash flows subject to certain conditions. However, we anticipate that any material additional works, such as a material expansion of the existing facility, would be ring-fenced from the current structure.

-- Weak covenants in terms of event of default (min 1.05x Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR), six months look-back). Transaction definition of DSCR includes reserves and cash balances in the numerator until July 2012.

-- Exposure to both Ajman's general macroeconomic climate and in the particular, the real estate sector.

-- Lack of track record of security enforcement in Ajman.

These weaknesses are mitigated, in our view, by the following credit strengths:

-- The project's protected monopoly position in the emirate.

-- Strong and explicit support from the Emirate of Ajman through its 25% shareholding in the project. Specifically, under a recent agreement, the emirate has formally reaffirmed its commitment to cover any uncollected invoices on a six-monthly basis. The government has also provided one-off payments to cover uncollected payments in relation to pass-through costs.

-- High service fee collections. As of March 2012 fee collections were at 93%, consistent with the previous year.

-- Cash balances of UAE dirham (AED) 158 million ($43 million) as of Dec. 31, 2011, which is more than sufficient for 12 months debt service reserve. Annual debt service costs are about AED30 million.

-- Construction completion in January 2011. The project has already entered its operational phase.

Recovery analysis

The senior secured bank loan has a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default. The creditor insolvency framework in the United Arab Emirates causes Standard & Poor's to cap the recovery rating at '3'.

Liquidity

The project has 12 months of debt service reserve, with AED158 million of cash balances as of Dec. 31, 2011. This compares favorably with other peer projects in the same jurisdiction which tend to have cash balances of six months debt service as standard. Ajman Sewerage's cash balances (including reserves) are healthy when compared to an annual debt service cost of about AED30 million. The project has an amortising structure for the remaining years (including broadly stable principal and interest payments) over the remaining life of the debt. The repayment of principal on the loan is fixed after applying an interest rate swap on the floating rate loan.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the project's relatively robust collection rates above 90%, its healthy liquidity, strong performance to date relative to covenant triggers under the transaction agreement, and our anticipation that post-2013 the project will likely generate DSCRs, calculated under our criteria, that are firmly above 1.4x.

An upgrade is contingent on the successful completion of remaining enhancement works on time and on budget, along with greater certainty around future capex plans, and more information on the health of the Ajman economy. We could lower the rating, or revise the outlook to negative, if Ajman Sewerage encounters problems with completing remaining works (including principally the enhancement works at the sewerage treatment plant), which in turn have a detrimental effect on the project's financial profile. We could also take negative rating action if the project does not meet its projected financial profile or if, for example, the quality of Ajman Sewerage's effluent leads to weaknesses in operational performance.