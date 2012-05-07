(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 07 -
Summary analysis -- Ajman Sewerage (Private) Co. Ltd. ------------- 07-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Sewerage systems
Rationale
The 'BB' rating on Ajman Sewerage's $100 million senior secured bank loan, due
2026, reflects a composite of factors. Ajman Sewerage uses the proceeds of the
loan to fund the construction of a sewerage collection system in the Ajman
Emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a 25-year concession
agreement, which expires in 2034.
The loan has an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled interest
and principal on the debt provided by Ambac Insurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated).
The 'BB' rating on the loan reflects, in our opinion, the following credit
risks:
-- The historical reluctance of some property owners in the Emirate of
Ajman to pay service fees in full and on time, as well as to pay pass-through
increases associated with higher costs of energy or inflation under the
concession framework, though we note that this reluctance has abated somewhat.
-- The lack of a developed regulatory framework that allows timely
pass-through of variable costs, such as energy.
-- Effluent quality, which is below optimal standard required under the
Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract, although it meets the
standards required under the concession. Successful completion of remaining
enhancement works anticipated by mid-2012 will allow the project to achieve
this.
-- Uncertainty regarding capital expenditure (capex) plans over the
medium to long term.
-- A broad concession framework which allows Ajman Sewerage to carry out
additional works and incur further risk to future cash flows subject to
certain conditions. However, we anticipate that any material additional works,
such as a material expansion of the existing facility, would be ring-fenced
from the current structure.
-- Weak covenants in terms of event of default (min 1.05x Debt Service
Coverage Ratio (DSCR), six months look-back). Transaction definition of DSCR
includes reserves and cash balances in the numerator until July 2012.
-- Exposure to both Ajman's general macroeconomic climate and in the
particular, the real estate sector.
-- Lack of track record of security enforcement in Ajman.
These weaknesses are mitigated, in our view, by the following credit
strengths:
-- The project's protected monopoly position in the emirate.
-- Strong and explicit support from the Emirate of Ajman through its 25%
shareholding in the project. Specifically, under a recent agreement, the
emirate has formally reaffirmed its commitment to cover any uncollected
invoices on a six-monthly basis. The government has also provided one-off
payments to cover uncollected payments in relation to pass-through costs.
-- High service fee collections. As of March 2012 fee collections were at
93%, consistent with the previous year.
-- Cash balances of UAE dirham (AED) 158 million ($43 million) as of Dec.
31, 2011, which is more than sufficient for 12 months debt service reserve.
Annual debt service costs are about AED30 million.
-- Construction completion in January 2011. The project has already
entered its operational phase.
Recovery analysis
The senior secured bank loan has a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal for senior secured
lenders in the event of a payment default. The creditor insolvency framework
in the United Arab Emirates causes Standard & Poor's to cap the recovery
rating at '3'.
Liquidity
The project has 12 months of debt service reserve, with AED158 million of cash
balances as of Dec. 31, 2011. This compares favorably with other peer projects
in the same jurisdiction which tend to have cash balances of six months debt
service as standard. Ajman Sewerage's cash balances (including reserves) are
healthy when compared to an annual debt service cost of about AED30 million.
The project has an amortising structure for the remaining years (including
broadly stable principal and interest payments) over the remaining life of the
debt. The repayment of principal on the loan is fixed after applying an
interest rate swap on the floating rate loan.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the project's relatively robust collection rates
above 90%, its healthy liquidity, strong performance to date relative to
covenant triggers under the transaction agreement, and our anticipation that
post-2013 the project will likely generate DSCRs, calculated under our
criteria, that are firmly above 1.4x.
An upgrade is contingent on the successful completion of remaining enhancement
works on time and on budget, along with greater certainty around future capex
plans, and more information on the health of the Ajman economy.
We could lower the rating, or revise the outlook to negative, if Ajman
Sewerage encounters problems with completing remaining works (including
principally the enhancement works at the sewerage treatment plant), which in
turn have a detrimental effect on the project's financial profile. We could
also take negative rating action if the project does not meet its projected
financial profile or if, for example, the quality of Ajman Sewerage's effluent
leads to weaknesses in operational performance.