Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Lambodhara Textiles Limited's (LTL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by LTL's small scale of operations, low EBITDA margins and moderate financial leverage (debt/EBIDTA). Fitch notes that the company has planned capex of INR69.3m for FY12 for modernization.

The ratings continue to reflect LTL's over 15-year operational track record in the domestic viscose yarn and polyester yarn markets. The ratings also reflect the company's long-standing relationships with customers and its niche position in the market for value-added products of fancy yarn and slub yarn.

Negative rating action may result from a sustained decline in LTL's EBIDTA margins, resulting in deterioration in its interest cover to below 2x and EBIDTA debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) to below 1.2x. Any cost and time overruns in the capex resulting in higher-than-projected debt levels, would also impact the ratings negatively. Conversely, a sustained improvement in the company's profitability margins, which results in debt/EBIDTA falling below 4x would be positive for the ratings.

Coimbatore-based LTL commenced operations in 1994, after taking over a sick industrial unit with capacity of 2,160 spindles; current capacity is 32,600 spindles. In FY11, the company reported revenue of INR764.10m (FY10: INR503.2m), an EBITDA margin of 11.5% (10.2%), an EBIDTA of INR86.20m (INR56.2m), a debt/EBIDTA of 4.58x (FY10: 5.76x), interest cover of 3.06x (2.42x) and EBIDTA DSCR of 1.86x (1.32x). Outstanding debt as at end-March 2011 was INR393.5m. As per LTL's Q1FY12 figures (provisional, unaudited), its revenues were INR186.8m and EBIDTA was INR24.6m (13.2%).

Rating actions on LTL's instruments:

- INR160m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR130m): assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'/' Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR55.5m new term loan: assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR15m non-fund based working capital limits (reduced from INR28m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- Outstanding INR237m long-term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'