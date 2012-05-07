(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Denmark's financial sector may be close to working out its more serious problems since the property bubble burst in 2008, according to a report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal titled "Deleveraging Denmark--How Much Further Is There To Go?".

"We believe the savings that Denmark has accumulated since 2009, and the banking system's substantial losses on impaired loans, represented 70%-80% of the necessary adjustments by the end of 2011. In our economic base-case scenario for Europe, we expect that a mild recession should not prevent Denmark from completing the process by the end of 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Per Tornqvist.

The process will not be painless. Standard & Poor's expects further credit losses, and continues to hold the view that further bank failures are likely in Denmark. We believe that debt reduction may still continue. The gross debt-to-income level in the Danish household sector and agriculture industry is high by international standards, and this may be an incentive for continued debt reduction. In addition, experiences from other financial crises show a pattern of debt reduction greater than that required by the relevant crisis. Therefore, we believe that the reduction of debt may continue for longer, and be greater, than the buildup of debt from 2005 to 2008 may warrant.

In our view, however, due to the repeated intervention of the Danish authorities through the Bankpakke III, IV, and V initiatives, the probability of losses for senior creditors has fallen. At the same time, we anticipate that the authorities still may have to take additional measures to restore the banking system's role as a provider of capital to the Danish economy. The creation of a specialized institution to provide loans for the vital agriculture industry is a recent move aimed at securing access to working capital. We view the initiative as positive for the economy; it supports local and regional banks that need to reduce their exposure to the agriculture industry, and the farmers themselves. But we think it might not be large enough to tackle the debt hanging over the Danish agriculture industry.