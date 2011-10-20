(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macquarie Finance (India) Private Limited's (MFIPL)
National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also
assigned a National Short-term rating of 'Fitch A1+(ind)' to MFIPL. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
MFIPL's ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation of continued strong support
from its ultimate parent - Macquarie Group Limited (MGL; Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (LT IDR): 'A'/Stable; Viability Rating: 'a'), as well as by the
former's operational and management integration within the Macquarie Group of
companies. The ratings factor in MGL's 100% ownership of MFIPL, the common
"Macquarie" brand name and management control by the parent. MGL invested USD15m
in MFIPL in 2010, and Fitch has been told that further capital injection will be
undertaken, if required, to support the expected business growth.
The ratings may be downgraded if the linkages and support from MGL are deemed by
Fitch to have weakened or if MGL's ratings are downgraded close to ('BBB+' or
lower) India's sovereign rating of 'BBB-'.
MFIPL's operations are still in a build-up phase. The company launched
information technology equipment financing in Q1FY12 and plans to start lending
against shares and margin financing businesses later in this year. Management
expects these financing activities to complement the group's other non-banking
activities in India, which include investment banking, advisory, institutional
equities broking and trading. As the business volumes grow, the company's risk
management systems and processes will be tested, and Fitch expects the parent to
be closely involved with supervising the operations and risk management systems
of the subsidiary.
MFIPL is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company, fully owned by
Macquarie Capital (India) Private Limited, which in turn is ultimately owned by
Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (LT IDR: 'A'/Stable) - MGL's non-bank
subsidiary. The ownership structure is currently under an internal transition
phase and management expects MFIPL to become a subsidiary of Macquarie Bank
Limited (MBL; LT IDR: 'A+'/Stable), the ultimate parent of which is MGL. This
transition, if approved by the regulators in India, will however have no impact
on the company`s ratings, as these are already at the highest end of the
National rating scale.
MFIPL's instrument ratings as follows:
Proposed INR5.63bn principal protected long-term equity-linked debentures
(ELDs): assigned a final rating of 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)'
INR1.37bn principal protected long-term ELDs: affirmed at 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)'
Proposed INR3bn principal protected short-term ELDs: assigned 'Fitch
A1+emr(ind)'
The suffix 'emr' denotes the exclusion of the embedded market risk in the rated
instrument. Ratings of the equity-linked debentures is an ordinal assessment of
the underlying credit risk of the instrument and does not factor in the market
risk that investors in such instruments will assume. This market risk stems from
the fact that coupon payment on these instruments will be based on the
performance of a reference index or equity share.