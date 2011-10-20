(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macquarie Finance (India) Private Limited's (MFIPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned a National Short-term rating of 'Fitch A1+(ind)' to MFIPL. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

MFIPL's ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from its ultimate parent - Macquarie Group Limited (MGL; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR): 'A'/Stable; Viability Rating: 'a'), as well as by the former's operational and management integration within the Macquarie Group of companies. The ratings factor in MGL's 100% ownership of MFIPL, the common "Macquarie" brand name and management control by the parent. MGL invested USD15m in MFIPL in 2010, and Fitch has been told that further capital injection will be undertaken, if required, to support the expected business growth.

The ratings may be downgraded if the linkages and support from MGL are deemed by Fitch to have weakened or if MGL's ratings are downgraded close to ('BBB+' or lower) India's sovereign rating of 'BBB-'.

MFIPL's operations are still in a build-up phase. The company launched information technology equipment financing in Q1FY12 and plans to start lending against shares and margin financing businesses later in this year. Management expects these financing activities to complement the group's other non-banking activities in India, which include investment banking, advisory, institutional equities broking and trading. As the business volumes grow, the company's risk management systems and processes will be tested, and Fitch expects the parent to be closely involved with supervising the operations and risk management systems of the subsidiary.

MFIPL is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company, fully owned by Macquarie Capital (India) Private Limited, which in turn is ultimately owned by Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (LT IDR: 'A'/Stable) - MGL's non-bank subsidiary. The ownership structure is currently under an internal transition phase and management expects MFIPL to become a subsidiary of Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL; LT IDR: 'A+'/Stable), the ultimate parent of which is MGL. This transition, if approved by the regulators in India, will however have no impact on the company`s ratings, as these are already at the highest end of the National rating scale.

MFIPL's instrument ratings as follows:

Proposed INR5.63bn principal protected long-term equity-linked debentures (ELDs): assigned a final rating of 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)'

INR1.37bn principal protected long-term ELDs: affirmed at 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)'

Proposed INR3bn principal protected short-term ELDs: assigned 'Fitch A1+emr(ind)'

The suffix 'emr' denotes the exclusion of the embedded market risk in the rated instrument. Ratings of the equity-linked debentures is an ordinal assessment of the underlying credit risk of the instrument and does not factor in the market risk that investors in such instruments will assume. This market risk stems from the fact that coupon payment on these instruments will be based on the performance of a reference index or equity share.