Oct 20- Fitch Ratings says that it considers the recently implemented maturity extension of Petrol AD's EUR87m outstanding bonds by three months as a distressed debt exchange. As a result, the agency is likely to downgrade Petrol AD's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' from 'C' on 26 October 2011, the original maturity date of the bond. The senior unsecured rating of Petrol AD's notes is likely to be affirmed at 'C' on this date. Fitch anticipates Petrol AD's IDR to stay at 'RD' for 14 days and to be raised to the appropriate IDR to reflect the company's future prospects after this period.

Petrol AD's proposal to extend the outstanding notes' maturity date and to delay the annual interest payment by three months to 26 January 2012 was passed at the bondholders' meeting held on 5 October 2011. Fitch considers this as a distressed debt exchange given that under its criteria (see "Distressed Debt Exchange", dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the bonds' extended maturity would be a material reduction in terms vis-a-vis its original contractual terms and the maturity extension would be conducted in order to avoid a traditional payment default.

The agency downgraded Petrol AD's IDR and senior unsecured rating of the notes to 'C' from 'CC' on 16 September 2011 (see "Fitch Downgrades Bulgaria's Petrol AD to 'C' " at www.fitchratings.com) following the company's announcement of a proposal for bondholders to extend the notes maturity date and delay the interest payment.

Together with the proposal to extend the bond maturity, the company also invited bondholders to offer to sell up to EUR10m of bonds for cash to Petrol AD at 85% of the nominal value. Petrol AD has recently announced it purchased notes of EUR11.8m as a result of this invitation. All these notes have been cancelled, which reduced Petrol AD's outstanding amount under the notes to EUR87m.

At end-June 2011, the Petrol AD group had weak liquidity. It had cash of BGN65.7m (of which BGN59.7m was restricted as collateral for trade loans) against short-term debt of BGN284.7m, including the bonds.

Petrol AD is a leading fuel distributor in Bulgaria. It operates a wholesale and retail distribution business.