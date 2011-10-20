(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has upgraded STFCL DA Program-Dec09-2's (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts and liquidity facility as follows:

INR57.6m SLCF upgraded to 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR571.2m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR28.8m liquidity facility affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects that the 90 days past due delinquencies are well within Fitch's initial base case assumption and the amortisation of the pool, leading to adequate credit enhancement cover commensurate with the new rating level. The affirmation of purchaser payouts and liquidity facility are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new commercial vehicles. As of 20 August 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR158.5m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR585.6m.

According to the payout report of 20 August 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.13% of the original pool principal and 3.63% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 58.6% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of July 2011.