Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has affirmed HDFC DA PSL Nov09(INR 291.80 cr) and HDFC DA Non-PSL Nov09(INR 333.59 cr) as follows:

HDFC DA PSL Nov09(INR 291.80 cr)

INR2,343.9m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR145.9m second loss credit facility affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

HDFC DA Non-PSL Nov09 (INR 333.59 cr)

INR2,608.8m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR143.4m second loss credit facility affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses.

For HDFC DA PSL Nov09(INR 291.80 cr), the available credit enhancement totalled INR303.4m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR2,350.8m, as of 15 August 2011. According to the payout report of 15 August 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.32% of the original pool principal and 0.40% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 80.6% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of July 2011.

HDFC DA Non-PSL Nov09(INR 333.59 cr), the available credit enhancement totalled INR316.9m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR2,620.4m, as of 15 August 2011. According to the payout report of 15 August 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.43% of the original pool principal and 0.55% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 78.6% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of July 2011.