(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned the South African BNK
ZAR202m Class A13 notes: 'AAA(zaf)(exp)'/Stable;
ZAR86m Class 3B2 notes: 'A(zaf)(exp)'/Stable
ZAR29m Class 3C2 notes: 'BBB(zaf)(exp)'/Stable
Fitch simultaneously affirms the national-scale, long-term
ratings and outlooks to the notes previously issued by SASP as
follows:
ZAR202m Class A3 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR232m Class A7 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR50m Class A8 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR160m Class A10 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR200m Class A11 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR200m Class A12 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR86m Class 3B notes: 'A(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR5m Class 3B1 notes: 'A(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR29m Class 3C notes: 'BBB(zaf)'/Stable
ZAR3m Class 3C1 notes: 'BBB(zaf)'/Stable
The new notes will be issued to refinance the existing class
A3, 3B and 3C notes all with a scheduled maturity of 17 November
2011 and issued from the ZAR5bn programme. No additional
issuance will take place through this refinancing.
Credit enhancement (CE) for the 'AAA(zaf)(exp)'-rated class A
notes totals 24.47% of the total collateral balance and is
provided through overcollateralisation of ZAR146.4m and a cash
reserve of ZAR52m. CE for the class B and C notes equals 17.54%
and 15.11% of the total collateral balance, respectively. During
the revolving period, additional credit protection is
provided by an arrears reserve, which is calibrated on the value
of the delinquent leases. As of the most recent reporting date
of June 2011, the amount in this reserve was ZAR2.4m.
All the notes' ratings are based on the portfolio analysis
and are influenced by the agency's assumptions regarding the
obligors' one-year default probability (assumed at 2.89%), base
case recoveries (assumed at 15%) and prepayments (assumed at
11%). The ratings are further supported by the transaction's
strong historical performance.
The notes benefit from a solid level of excess spread due to
the high weighted-average asset yield and the issuer mitigates
the interest rate mismatch between the notes linked to three
month Jibar and the assets mainly linked to Prime through an
interest rate swap with Nedbank Limited (NBKPp.J)
('AA-(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)'.
The notes are backed by a pool of equipment leases to South
African SMEs originated by Sasfin Bank Ltd, Sunlyn Rentals Ltd
(both unrated) and a small group of delegated equipment
suppliers. The notes are scheduled to mature in one to five
years and have their legal final maturity in November 2025
(except class A13 which matures in 2018).
A presale report entitled "South African Securitisation
Programme (Pty) Ltd - Series 1 (Equipment Rentals
Securitisation)", is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.