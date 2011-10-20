(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned the South African BNK

ZAR202m Class A13 notes: 'AAA(zaf)(exp)'/Stable;

ZAR86m Class 3B2 notes: 'A(zaf)(exp)'/Stable

ZAR29m Class 3C2 notes: 'BBB(zaf)(exp)'/Stable

Fitch simultaneously affirms the national-scale, long-term ratings and outlooks to the notes previously issued by SASP as follows:

ZAR202m Class A3 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR232m Class A7 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR50m Class A8 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR160m Class A10 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR200m Class A11 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR200m Class A12 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR86m Class 3B notes: 'A(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR5m Class 3B1 notes: 'A(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR29m Class 3C notes: 'BBB(zaf)'/Stable

ZAR3m Class 3C1 notes: 'BBB(zaf)'/Stable

The new notes will be issued to refinance the existing class A3, 3B and 3C notes all with a scheduled maturity of 17 November 2011 and issued from the ZAR5bn programme. No additional issuance will take place through this refinancing. Credit enhancement (CE) for the 'AAA(zaf)(exp)'-rated class A notes totals 24.47% of the total collateral balance and is provided through overcollateralisation of ZAR146.4m and a cash reserve of ZAR52m. CE for the class B and C notes equals 17.54% and 15.11% of the total collateral balance, respectively. During the revolving period, additional credit protection is provided by an arrears reserve, which is calibrated on the value of the delinquent leases. As of the most recent reporting date of June 2011, the amount in this reserve was ZAR2.4m.

All the notes' ratings are based on the portfolio analysis and are influenced by the agency's assumptions regarding the obligors' one-year default probability (assumed at 2.89%), base case recoveries (assumed at 15%) and prepayments (assumed at 11%). The ratings are further supported by the transaction's strong historical performance.

The notes benefit from a solid level of excess spread due to the high weighted-average asset yield and the issuer mitigates the interest rate mismatch between the notes linked to three month Jibar and the assets mainly linked to Prime through an interest rate swap with Nedbank Limited (NBKPp.J) ('AA-(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)'.

The notes are backed by a pool of equipment leases to South African SMEs originated by Sasfin Bank Ltd, Sunlyn Rentals Ltd (both unrated) and a small group of delegated equipment suppliers. The notes are scheduled to mature in one to five years and have their legal final maturity in November 2025 (except class A13 which matures in 2018).

A presale report entitled "South African Securitisation Programme (Pty) Ltd - Series 1 (Equipment Rentals Securitisation)", is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.