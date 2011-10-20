(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has upgraded OJSC Tattelecom's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook
for the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The upgrade reflects the material improvement in the company's liquidity and
operational and financial performance in line with Fitch's expectations.
The company's improved liquidity has been driven by several factors. First, free
cash flow (FCF) generation has become positive, with the FCF-to-revenue ratio
reaching 18.8% in 2010. Fitch believes that the company will likely demonstrate
slightly positive FCF generation in the mid term Secondly, in 2010-H111
Tattelecom has been actively refinancing its debt, and by end-Q311, less than
one-third was short term, while more than half matures after 2013. Thirdly, the
company has successfully renewed its overdraft lines and received a new
three-year revolving credit facility of RUB200m. Fitch believes that Tattelecom
can comfortably meet its short to medium-term obligations.
As Fitch expected, the company's revenue from main telecom services (voice
fixed, broadband/IPTV and interconnect/wholesale) grew moderately by 3.3% y-o-y
in 2010. Fitch expects that in the mid term, solid revenue growth from
broadband/IPTV services will slightly over-compensate for the revenue decline in
voice fixed and interconnect/wholesale segments. In 2010, revenue dynamics from
the main telecom services comprised strong broadband/IPTV revenue growth
(+22.3%), and moderate decline voice fixed and interconnect/wholesale revenues
(-2.4% and -4.5%, respectively). Revenue growth in broadband was driven by a
quickly growing subscriber base, which was 264,000 at end-2010 (+36% compared to
end-2009).
The company has started to deploy fibre infrastructure, which should support it
to continue capturing market share in the broadband segment and acquired 8,000
IPTV customers. Revenue declines in voice fixed and interconnect/wholesale
segments were primarily caused by traffic migration into alternative and
nationwide mobile operators' networks. Fitch expects that this trend will
continue in the mid term. The company's total revenue grew by 7.6% in 2010, but
of the total RUB420m growth, RUB255m came from other services which may not be
repeated.
Fitch also notes that cash flow generation in 2010 remained strong and
Tattelecom will likely be able generate EBITDA margin at 40% in the mid term. In
2010, the EBITDA margin and FFO/revenue ratio were 41.6% and 34.9%,
respectively, compared with 44.2% and 35.1% in 2009.
In Fitch's view, Tattelecom will continue to deleverage given its expected
positive FCF generation. In 2010, the company repaid most of the principal of
its outstanding bond before the maturity date in July 2012 (RUB1.3bn of
RUB1.5bn), and leverage net debt/EBITDA declined to 1.0x, compared with 1.5x in
2009 and 1.6x in 2008.
Tattelecom has a solid 'BB' profile. The rating is constrained by the small size
of the company's business, which makes it potentially more sensitive to
liquidity problems; lack of geographical diversification; moderately aggressive
liquidity management and limited access to capital markets. Cautious liquidity
management is a key factor for supporting the Long-term IDR. Significant
deterioration of the company's position in the broadband market, leading to
pronounced revenue pressure combined with net debt/EBITDA leverage sustainably
above 1.8x and/or liquidity pressure would likely trigger a negative action.