(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to STFCL DA June 2011-01 - an ABS transaction - as follows:

INR34.8m liquidity facility (LF): 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,252.6m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR62.6m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of the credit enhancement: 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The used and new commercial vehicle and tractor loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable).

The rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of June 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The ratings of LF and SLCF address the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of June 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating is based on STFCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at premium had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR809.9m and future receivables of INR1,252.6m, as of the cut-off date of 31 May 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF. The FLCF is provided in the form of a corporate guarantee by STFCL, while the SLCF is provided in the form of a guarantee by ICICI Bank Ltd ('Fitch BBB-'/Stable). The LF will be provided in the form of a fixed deposit with the account bank. The credit enhancement is equal to 18.75% of future receivables, consisting of an FLCF of 13.75% and an SLCF of 5.0% of future receivables. The transaction has an LF of 2.78% of future receivables, as of the cut-off date.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.