(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to STFCL DA June 2011-01 - an ABS
transaction - as follows:
INR34.8m liquidity facility (LF): 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR1,252.6m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR62.6m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of the credit enhancement: 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)';
Outlook Stable
The used and new commercial vehicle and tractor loan pool assigned to the purchaser is
originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable).
The rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal
to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of June 2016, in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The ratings of LF and SLCF address the ultimate payment of principal by the
scheduled maturity date of June 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The
final rating is based on STFCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the
legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at premium had an aggregate outstanding principal
balance of INR809.9m and future receivables of INR1,252.6m, as of the cut-off date of 31 May
2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is divided into a first loss
credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF. The FLCF is provided in the form of a corporate guarantee by
STFCL, while the SLCF is provided in the form of a guarantee by ICICI Bank Ltd ('Fitch
BBB-'/Stable). The LF will be provided in the form of a fixed deposit with the account bank. The
credit enhancement is equal to 18.75% of future receivables, consisting of an FLCF of 13.75% and
an SLCF of 5.0% of future receivables. The transaction has an LF of 2.78% of future receivables,
as of the cut-off date.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's
financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of
key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base
values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment
rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating level.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.