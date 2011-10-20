(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20- Fitch Ratings has affirmed OAO Synergy's (Synergy) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and local currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed Synergy's senior unsecured rating at 'B'/'RR4' and its National Long-term Rating at 'BBB+(rus)'. The Outlook on the IDRs and National Rating is Stable.

The affirmation reflects the good volume, revenue and profit growth delivered by Synergy's core bottled spirits manufacturing and marketing unit over 2010 and H111, the increasing strength of its distribution platform and its conservative capital structure and debt maturity profile. Additionally, the company's shareholders have demonstrated commitment to maintain a low level of debt by not paying dividends and issuing equity when needed.

These strengths are contrasted by the prospect of rising excise duties on vodka in Russia and the ongoing competitive and fragmented nature of the Russian vodka market as well as the weak performance of the company's food business in 2010.

The current industry structure requires Synergy to maintain an important level of marketing investments in order to pursue its targets of market share growth. Moreover, the rapid pace of growth regularly causes large absorption of working capital.

Following the issuance of a three-year RUB2.4bn bond in October 2010, the company's liquidity is now in a safe position. However, the agency cautions that this instrument is subject to a put option in October 2012 and, should the option be exercised, most of the company's current undrawn committed lines expiring after January 2013 would be absorbed by the repayment of the bond.

Due to the upcoming excise duty increases and the persistence of a large illegal vodka market in Russia, Fitch believes that the coming two to three years could be more challenging for Synergy's ability to maintain revenue and profit growth momentum as marketing investments will likely continue but pricing power and volume growth could be impaired.

The agency notes that the Russian government is in the process of approving the introduction (over 2012, 2013 and 2014) of sharper excise duty increases compared to the historical annual 10% increase. This is likely to cause migration of consumption towards the cheaper illegal portion of the industry and impair the company's ability to introduce manufacturer price increases.

Excise duty increases between January 2012 and January 2014 will compound to a total of RUB54 per half litre bottle. Fitch calculates that the average price of a half litre middle-priced vodka bottle will rise, purely as a result of the planned excise duty increase, by close to 50% as of January 2014 from the current levels.

These concerns are mitigated by the diversification into food and the fact that the majority of Synergy's own bottled products (approximately 70% of volumes) includes not only "middle" priced (between RUB120 and RUB160 per half litre bottle) products but also higher priced products. These should be less sensitive to price increases, enabling the company to introduce some manufacturer price increases over time alongside the scheduled excise increases without suffering a drop in revenues from contracting volumes.

Despite healthy growth of its revenues, Synergy's 2010 profits were unchanged from 2009's level due to higher input costs at its smaller food business. Conversely, while the food business is now recovering and set to benefit from an upgrade of the processing capacity for the major poultry business, H111 operating profit was affected by higher advertising and promotion costs in relation to the launch of the VEDA brand and one-off costs for re-licensing of the vodka manufacturing plants. In light of its H111 performance, Fitch expects Synergy's 2011 EBITDA to remain broadly unchanged from the 2010 level.

Over 2012-2014, Fitch expects Synergy's EBITDA to grow moderately from 2010-2011's level. From 2013, thanks to expected decline of capex requirements and the company's no-dividends policy, free cash flow, which was negative in 2010, should gradually turn positive.

Excluding major absorption of cash flow from working capital or acquisitions, Fitch projects that gross lease-adjusted leverage should remain, over 2011-2013, within a comfortable band for the current 'B' IDR of between 1.2x and 2.0x.

Upward rating pressure could result from sustained delivery of the company's revenues and profit growth strategy, an ability to maintain profit margins in a more challenging environment, as well as gross lease-adjusted leverage between 1.5x-2x and signs that free cash flow is moving sustainably towards positive territory. However, Fitch notes that a tightening of liquidity could constrain an upgrade.

A negative rating action could result from adverse regulatory changes heavily affecting vodka consumption in Russia, permanent declining profitability, gross lease-adjusted leverage above 2.5x-3x, and/or consistently negative free cash flow generation.