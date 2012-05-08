(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia-based PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (LK)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its
National Long-Term Rating to 'A+(idn)' from 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded LK's senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. As a result, the
rating on its USD400m senior unsecured notes due 2015 - issued by Sigma Capital Pte Ltd and
guaranteed by LK - has been upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
The upgrade reflects LK's improved liquidity following the strong presales in 2011, which
allows it to execute its large capex programme with a lower reliance on debt. Also, of the total
IDR3.7trn outstanding debt at end-2011, IDR3.5trn is due only in 2015. LK's strong liquidity
position is further supported by its IDR2.2trn unencumbered cash at end-2011. Fitch acknowledges
that the company may raise additional debt to fund accelerated capex, but income from recurring
sources including healthcare, retail mall and hospitality businesses will provide adequate
interest and fixed charge coverage.
The higher rating also reflects LK's a decades-long track record of managing through
property cycles while maintaining a strong balance sheet, most recently demonstrated in the 2009
downturn. The rating is also supported by the company's recurring income, which now accounts for
nearly half of its earnings and mitigates the volatility of income from property development.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the cyclicality of property development, the small
scale of LK's operations relative to other 'BB-' rated peers and the execution risk of its large
capex plan to end-2015. Fitch notes that LK plans to fund a part of its capex through continued
sale of its healthcare and retail mall assets to its sponsored REITS, but the latter's ability
to purchase these assets depends on their success in raising additional capital. This risk is
mitigated by the facts that the capex is modular and bulk of it is uncommitted.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the long-term demand in Indonesia for LK's key
products such as residential property and healthcare services will remain strong, allowing the
company to maintain its current financial profile. Negative rating action may be taken if LK's
coverage ratios as measured by recurring EBITDA/interest expense and recurring EBITDAR/fixed
charges decline below 1.5x and 1.25x, respectively, on a sustained basis. Fitch also expects LK
to be able to pre-fund its planned capex for the next 12 months on a rolling basis. Positive
rating action is not envisaged in the next 12 to 18 months due to the above constraints.
It should be noted that Fitch deconsolidates subsidiaries with substantial minority
interests when analysing LK given its limited access to their cash. The biggest among these is
54.37% owned PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.