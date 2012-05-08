(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services yesterday published its response to the European
Banking Authority's "Questionnaire on the identification of users/investors needs on credit
institutions Pillar 3 disclosures," issued on April 4, 2012 (see "Standard &
Poor's Response To The EBA Highlights The Shortcomings Of Banks' Pillar 3
Disclosures," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). For a webcast on
this topic see "Standard & Poor's Sees The Need For Improvements To Banks'
Pillar 3 Disclosures," on CreditMatters TV.
Standard & Poor's regards Pillar 3 disclosures as an important source of
information for its assessment of banks' risk profiles. We systematically
examine the Pillar 3 reports of the banks we rate and believe we are among the
most frequent external users of Pillar 3 disclosures.
Our broad view is that Pillar 3 reports have allowed us to improve our
assessment of banks' risk profiles by facilitating the roll out of our
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, which is a key part of our rating
methodology. However, Pillar 3 reports have fallen short of fully achieving
the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's goal: "to encourage market
discipline by developing a set of disclosure requirements which will allow
market participants to assess key pieces of information on the scope of
application, capital, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, and hence the
capital adequacy of the institution," and to become the main source used by
market participants to assess banks.
Indeed, in many instances we have had to seek additional information from the
banks we rate to complement and assess, in a consistent way, the information
disclosed in Pillar 3 reports.
In our view, many of the reasons why Pillar 3 disclosures do not fully
engender market discipline relate to issues raised in the EBA questionnaire.
These issues include the lack of consistent and transparent disclosure format,
absence of consistent definitions of exposures, and the timeliness of banks'
publication of Pillar 3 reports. We think this undermines the ability of
market participants to compare the data. Beyond the scope of the EBA
questionnaire, we also believe that the information provided is often not
comprehensive enough, with important information on risk profile missing.
We believe Pillar 3 disclosures should be standardized, transparent, and
comparable. Banks should provide precise reconciliations between their
financial statements and Pillar 3 reports. Furthermore, Pillar 3 disclosures
should be published more frequently than once a year, and more promptly
regarding the period to which they relate.