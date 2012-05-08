Trump seeks 'historic increase' in U.S. defence spending, cuts elsewhere
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is seeking a "historic increase" in military spending to be funded by cuts elsewhere in government.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded STFCL DA Program - Feb 10 - 2's (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts and liquidity facility as follows.
INR49.5m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR297.7m purchaser payouts: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR5.3m liquidity facility: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the loan pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch's initial base case assumption.
The affirmations reflect the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. As of 15 March 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR84.3m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR304.9m.
According to the payout report of 15 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 1.20% of the original pool principal and 2.74% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 43.8% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of February 2012.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is seeking a "historic increase" in military spending to be funded by cuts elsewhere in government.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southchester (RF) Limited and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons as follows: -International Fund Credit Quality Rating affirmed at 'BBB-f' and withdrawn -International Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating affirmed at 'S3' and withdrawn -National Fund Credit Quality Rating affirmed at 'AA+f(zaf)' and withdrawn -National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Ratin
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.