May 08 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Mesdag (Charlie) B.V.'s class C and D notes and affirmed the Class A, B and C notes, as follows:

EUR289.9m Class A (XS0289819889) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR40.3m Class B (XS0289822677) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

EUR40.3m Class C (XS0289823568) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR35.5m Class D (XS0289824533) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE15%

EUR6.7m Class E (XS0289824889) affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0%

The affirmations reflect the ongoing stable performance of the four loans currently in primary servicing as well as the expected partial redemption of Class A in July 2012, with proceeds from the TOR portfolio sale. The downgrades reflect the upcoming loss allocation to class D (and the 'Dsf'-rated class E) stemming from the same sale. The loss will reduce the subordination levels for the junior tranches, which also contributes to the rating actions. The senior notes are not affected as any reduction in subordination caused by the expected losses at the bottom of the capital structure is outweighed by the positive effect of the significant class A redemption.

The multifamily housing portfolio securing the GBP186.7m TOR loan was put up for sale in 2011 by the special servicer. Following several rounds of bidding, a sale and purchase agreement was signed with the preferred bidder in December 2011. The gross sales price was EUR174.9m, EUR11.8m short of the loan balance prior to payment of swap breakage costs, workout fees etc.

In July 2012, EUR147.5m will be utilised to repay the loan in part after deduction of the relevant costs. EUR27.4m will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of the conditions precedents for the sale completion. Fitch understands from the special servicer, Hatfield Philips International ('CSS3+'), that the final recovery determination is expected by January 2013.

Two other loans are currently in special servicing, due to an LTV covenant breach (Dutch Offices II, which LTV currently stand at 84%) or maturity default (Dutch Offices I). The exit strategy for the latter is to perform asset management activities on the five assets in order to facilitate their sale within two years. Its peer, Dutch Offices II, was only recently transferred and therefore no cure/ work-out strategy has yet been announced.

The four current loans have shown stable performance since the last rating action in May 2011. Two loans (the EUR118.8m Berlin and the EUR38m Tommy) are secured on German multifamily housing portfolios, which continue to show stable cashflows. The remaining two facilities, the EUR8.7m Sparkasse and the EUR3.3m Derrick, are secured by assets let to single tenants (Sparkasse and Federal State of Lower Saxony). All amortisation payments are made where applicable, deleveraging the loans. All covenants have been met. Leverage ranges from a low 39.9% (Tommy) to 78.2% (Derrick).

A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.