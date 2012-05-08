(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08

Summary analysis -- Schoeller Arca Systems Holding B.V. ----------- 08-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC/Negative/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Plastics

products, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Sep-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--

24-Feb-2010 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Netherlands-based plastic packaging manufacturer Schoeller Arca Systems Holding B.V. (Schoeller) reflect our view of the group's liquidity profile as "weak" under our criteria, along with its highly leveraged business risk profile, and vulnerable business risk profile. We factor into our assessment Schoeller's very aggressive financial policy, which is evident in its highly leveraged capital structure and high tolerance for tight covenant headroom. As a result, we believe that there remains a material risk of a covenant breach in 2012, which constrains our ratings on the group.

These rating weaknesses are partially mitigated by Schoeller's leading market position in the niche and competitive reusable plastic container market, its improving customer diversity, and the signing of a significant new long-term contract with IFCO Systems (part of Brambles Ltd. ; BBB+/Stable/--).