May 08

Overview

-- We understand that Turkey-based conglomerate Calik Holding A.S. (Calik), which operates in seven different sectors, is in advanced talks to divest its media arm, and plans to use a sizable portion of the proceeds to reduce its debt.

-- We are assigning our 'B/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings, and our 'trBBB-/trA-3' long- and short-term Turkey national scale ratings to Calik, and placing all ratings on CreditWatch positive.

-- We are also assigning our 'B' issue rating to the proposed $350 million unsecured notes due in 2017.

-- The CreditWatch positive placement reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Calik, potentially by more than one notch, if the valuation at the close of the sale is at least consistent with the $1.1 billion that Calik paid to acquire the business in 2008, and if it uses a sizable portion of the proceeds for debt repayment.

Rating Action

On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings, and its 'trBBB-' long-term and 'trA-3' short-term Turkey national scale ratings to Turkey-based conglomerate Calik Holding A.S. (Calik). At the same time, we placed all ratings on Calik on CreditWatch positive.

We also assigned our 'B' issue rating to the new proposed $350 million unsecured notes due in 2017, to be issued by the parent company of the group, Calik. The proposed unsecured notes have a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for the unsecured noteholders in an event of default.