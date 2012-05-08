(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned three Mittapalli Group (Mittapalli) entities a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the Mittapalli Group while assigning the ratings. The three companies rated 'Fitch B(ind)' are Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd (MAPL), Mittapalli Agro Exports (MAEXP) and Mittapalli Agro Enterprises (MAENT).

The ratings reflect strong inter-linkages among the companies as they are in the same line of business and share common management and infrastructure. The ratings are constrained by Mittapalli's high net financial leverage of (net debt/EBITDA) 8.6x and low interest coverage of 1.4x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The ratings also constrained by the group's tight liquidity position as reflected by its near-full utilisation of working capital limits in FY12.

The ratings also reflect Mittapalli's weak and fluctuating operating margins (FY11: 4.1%, FY10: 3%) due to price volatility of tobacco, forex fluctuations, intense competition, trading nature of its business and its dependence on external processing facilities.

The ratings however draw comfort from the 20 years of industry experience of Mittapalli's founders in tobacco trading, its established relationship with its customers and the high demand for tobacco.

Negative rating action may result from consolidated EBIDTA interest coverage falling below 1.1x on a sustained basis. Conversely, consolidated EBIDTA interest coverage above 1.5x on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

Mittapalli Group is based out of Guntur and involved in the trading of tobacco leaves. On a consolidated basis revenue was INR822m in FY11. Provisional results for 10MFY12 indicate revenue of INR568.3m, EBITDA margin of 8.6%, net leverage of 7.8x and interest coverage of 1.7x.

MAPL had revenue of INR515m in FY11, with EBITDA margins of 3.1%, net financial leverage of 8.5x, and interest coverage of 1.29x. MAEXP had revenue of INR198m in FY11, with EBITDA margins of 5.7 %, net financial leverage of 7.3x, and interest coverage of 1.5x. MAENT had revenue of INR109m in FY11, with EBITDA margins 5.8%, net financial leverage of 10.95x, and interest coverage of 1.3x.

Additional rating actions are as follows:

MAPL:

INR140m fund-based working capital loans: assigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

INR5m non-fund-based working capital loans: assigned at 'Fitch A4(ind)'

MAEXP:

INR70m fund-based working capital loans: assigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

MAENT:

INR70m fund-based working capital loans: assigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'