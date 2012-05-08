(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings to Polish bank Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. (PKO).

-- Our ratings on PKO reflect our 'bbb-' anchor that we apply to commercial banks operating in Poland and our view of PKO's "strong" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

-- The long-term rating also benefits from two notches of uplift above the bank's stand-alone credit profile for potential extraordinary government support, as we consider PKO to be a government-related entity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will maintain its leading commercial position and that its strong earnings capacity will continue to build up enough capital to sustain future asset growth.

Rating Action

On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Polish bank Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. (PKO). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on PKO reflect our 'bbb-' anchor that we apply to commercial banks operating in Poland and our view of PKO's "strong" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We assess PKO's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb'. The long-term rating also benefits from two notches of uplift above the bank's SACP for potential extraordinary government support, as we consider PKO to be a government-related entity (GRE).