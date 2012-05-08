(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages -
March 09 - INR9,637.7m and HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 -
INR9,690m as follows:
HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,637.7m
INR6,001.1m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,690m
INR5,134.7m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the
performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by
HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses.
For HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,637.7m
according to the payout report of 20 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90
days accounted for 0.80% of the original pool principal and 1.29% of the current
pool principal outstanding and the available credit enhancement totalled
INR915.6m. The report also shows that 62.6% of the original pool balance remains
outstanding as of January 2012.
For HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,690m
according to the payout report of 20 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90
days accounted for 0.49% of the original pool principal and 0.93% of the current
pool principal outstanding and the available credit enhancement totalled
INR775.2m. The report also shows that 53.3% of the original pool balance remains
outstanding as of January 2012.