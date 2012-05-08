(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Energie Steiermark AG ------------------------- 08-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Feb-2003 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Austrian regional utility Energie Steiermark AG reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a-', based on the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. In addition, it includes one notch of uplift based on our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that Austria's State of Styria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of Energie Steiermark's "strong" link with the state, given the state's 75% ownership in the group, and its "limited" role.

Energie Steiermark's business risk profile benefits from the group's position as the leading power and gas supplier in Styria and its large proportion of earnings from low-risk regulated gas and electricity distribution. These strengths are offset by a lack of generating capacity, modest size, and the group's exposure to competition in Austria's liberalized energy market.