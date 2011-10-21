(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Waterland Financial Holdings (WFH) and its subsidiaries, including International Bills Finance Corporation (IBF) and Waterland Securities Corporation (WSC). A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed WSC's Individual Rating at 'D' and the Support Rating at '2' and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings were withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's ratings coverage.

WFH's IDRs and Viability Rating consider the group's consolidated credit profile, and, on a standalone basis, its limited leverage and adequate liquidity. The group's IDRs are mainly driven by the financial strength of its principal operating subsidiary, IBF (88% of the group's consolidated assets and 77% of equity at end-H111). IBF's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its longstanding leading position in the Taiwanese money market, sound capitalization and adequate liquidity. Its IDRs are tempered by common industry issues such as susceptibility to interest rate changes relative to banks and heavy reliance on wholesale funding.

WSC's IDRs reflect its status as an integral part of WFH and obligatory support from its holding parent. On a standalone basis, WSC has satisfactory balance sheet strength, characterized by adequate capitalization and liquidity. The company has consistently improved its brokerage market franchise, although its market share remains modest. Overall market risk is reasonably low, reflecting its modest risk appetite and conservative trading strategy.

WFH posted satisfactory earnings at end-H111 (return on average equity: 5.5%), benefiting from IBF's one-off gain on property disposal. Core earnings, excluding one-off items from IBF, are moderate due to rising funding costs and limited trading gain amid heightened market volatility. Fitch expects the group's earnings to be subdued as these negative factors are likely to continue in H211 and 2012.

WFH and its subsidiaries are well-capitalized. WFH's sum-of-parts capital ratio was 176.6% at end-H111, indicating about TWD8.6bn capital in excess of the minimum regulatory requirement of 100%. IBF's capital adequacy ratio (CAR, consisting of core capital) remains sound at 14.6% at end-H111, well above the regulatory minimum of 8%. WSC had a CAR of 348% at end-H111, much higher than the regulatory minimum at 150%.

The liquidity profiles of WFH, IBF and WSC remain adequate. Cash dividend inflow from subsidiaries comfortably covers WFH's standalone operating expenses and interest payments. IBF's liquidity is well-managed. Risks from its reliance on wholesale funding are partly mitigated by IBF's high-quality fixed income securities, diversified repo counterparties and the contingent funding facility provided by Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable). WSC has a liquid balance sheet.

Although unlikely in the near term, any losses at IBF leading to much reduced capitalisation or any evidence of weakened liquidity would exert downward pressure on IBF and the group's ratings. Acquisitions that impact the group's consolidated financial profile would also likely affect WFH's ratings.

Established in 2002, WFH is the only group with a principal operating subsidiary in bills finance. IBF is a wholly owned subsidiary of WFH and is the second-largest bills finance company by net worth (23% of market share at end-H111) in Taiwan. WSC has a 2.14% market share of equity brokerage in Taiwan at end-H111.

The rating actions are as follows:

WFH

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

IBF

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'

WSC

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'D', withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '2', withdrawn