(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Waterland Financial Holdings (WFH)
and its subsidiaries, including International Bills Finance Corporation (IBF) and Waterland
Securities Corporation (WSC). A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed WSC's Individual Rating at 'D' and the
Support Rating at '2' and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings were
withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the
agency's ratings coverage.
WFH's IDRs and Viability Rating consider the group's consolidated credit
profile, and, on a standalone basis, its limited leverage and adequate
liquidity. The group's IDRs are mainly driven by the financial strength of its
principal operating subsidiary, IBF (88% of the group's consolidated assets and
77% of equity at end-H111). IBF's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its
longstanding leading position in the Taiwanese money market, sound
capitalization and adequate liquidity. Its IDRs are tempered by common industry
issues such as susceptibility to interest rate changes relative to banks and
heavy reliance on wholesale funding.
WSC's IDRs reflect its status as an integral part of WFH and obligatory support
from its holding parent. On a standalone basis, WSC has satisfactory balance
sheet strength, characterized by adequate capitalization and liquidity. The
company has consistently improved its brokerage market franchise, although its
market share remains modest. Overall market risk is reasonably low, reflecting
its modest risk appetite and conservative trading strategy.
WFH posted satisfactory earnings at end-H111 (return on average equity: 5.5%),
benefiting from IBF's one-off gain on property disposal. Core earnings,
excluding one-off items from IBF, are moderate due to rising funding costs and
limited trading gain amid heightened market volatility. Fitch expects the
group's earnings to be subdued as these negative factors are likely to continue
in H211 and 2012.
WFH and its subsidiaries are well-capitalized. WFH's sum-of-parts capital ratio
was 176.6% at end-H111, indicating about TWD8.6bn capital in excess of the
minimum regulatory requirement of 100%. IBF's capital adequacy ratio (CAR,
consisting of core capital) remains sound at 14.6% at end-H111, well above the
regulatory minimum of 8%. WSC had a CAR of 348% at end-H111, much higher than
the regulatory minimum at 150%.
The liquidity profiles of WFH, IBF and WSC remain adequate. Cash dividend inflow
from subsidiaries comfortably covers WFH's standalone operating expenses and
interest payments. IBF's liquidity is well-managed. Risks from its reliance on
wholesale funding are partly mitigated by IBF's high-quality fixed income
securities, diversified repo counterparties and the contingent funding facility
provided by Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable). WSC has a liquid balance sheet.
Although unlikely in the near term, any losses at IBF leading to much reduced
capitalisation or any evidence of weakened liquidity would exert downward
pressure on IBF and the group's ratings. Acquisitions that impact the group's
consolidated financial profile would also likely affect WFH's ratings.
Established in 2002, WFH is the only group with a principal operating subsidiary
in bills finance. IBF is a wholly owned subsidiary of WFH and is the
second-largest bills finance company by net worth (23% of market share at
end-H111) in Taiwan. WSC has a 2.14% market share of equity brokerage in Taiwan
at end-H111.
The rating actions are as follows:
WFH
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
IBF
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
WSC
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'D', withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '2', withdrawn