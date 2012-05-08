(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 -

Overview

-- The acquisition-based growth strategy and shareholder returns policy of Netherlands-based information services and publishing group Wolters Kluwer N.V. have led to a reversal of the group's deleveraging trend in 2009 and 2010 and a concomitant increase in leverage.

-- Consequently, Wolters Kluwer's leverage ratio may continue to exceed the level that we deem commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Wolters Kluwer to negative from stable, and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Wolters Kluwer's leverage metrics may not improve to levels consistent with the current rating over the next 18-24 months in light of the group's financial policy and continued macroeconomic pressures.

Rating Action

On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Netherlands-based information services and publishing group Wolters Kluwer N.V. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects that Wolters Kluwer reported higher acquisition expenditures than we anticipated in 2011, alongside share buybacks. This led to a reversal in the deleveraging path that we anticipated as a condition of maintaining the 'BBB+' rating. Wolters Kluwer reported an increase in net debt to EBITDA to 3.1x on Dec. 31, 2011, from 2.7x on Dec. 31, 2010. On a Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis, debt to EBITDA increased to 4.1x from 3.5x in the same period. Although these leverage ratios are not pro forma for the EBITDA and cash flow generated by the group's acquisitions in 2011, we calculate that such pro forma ratios would still significantly exceed our guidelines for the current ratings at year-end 2011. Additionally, at year-end 2011, adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt fell to 16.7% from 18.5% in the prior year.