Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited's (MHRIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

MHRIL's ratings continue to reflect its strong brand name and business model and its established position in the timeshare business. The ratings also reflect the company's strong liquidity position, as evidenced by a track record of positive cash flow from operations during FY07-FY11 (end-March). At FYE11, it had a cash and bank balance of INR626.5m (FY10: INR244.1m) and investments in mutual funds of INR1,133m (INR1,954m). While balance sheet debt was low in FY11, the company had a contingent liability of INR2,036.8m (FY10: INR2,657.8m) of with-recourse receivables securitisation, leading to financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) of 2.31x in FY11 (FY10: 2.2x).

The rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of January 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating of the transaction is based on the credit rating of the originator (MHRIL), as the assignment is with full recourse to the originator. The pool assigned to the purchaser has future receivables of INR377.7m.

Negative rating action may result if MHRIL's adjusted debt/EBITDAR exceeds 3.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a rebound in revenue growth and profitability, leading to adjusted debt/EBITDAR falling below 2x on a sustained basis would lead to positive rating action.

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1996, MHRIL was converted to a public limited company in 1998. As an established player in the leisure hospitality segment, it provides holidays through vacation ownership memberships. At end-March 2011, the membership was 125,169. In FY11, MHRIL reported revenue of INR4,871.3m (FY10: INR4,687.5m), an operating EBIDTAR of INR1,395.9m (INR1,632.2m), and a net income of INR1,027.6m (INR1,178.5m). In Q1FY12, MHRIL had revenue of INR1,209m, with an operating EBIDTA of INR185m and a net income of INR168.9m.

Rating actions on MHRIL's instruments:

- INR250m purchaser payouts (originated under a receivables assignment transaction): assigned at 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'

- INR600m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based facilities: 'Fitch A1(ind)'