May 08 -
Ratings -- Quicksilver Resources Inc. ----------------------------- 08-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 74837M
Mult. CUSIP6: 74837R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-May-2012 B/-- B/--
23-Jun-2009 B+/-- B+/--
02-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--
26-Jan-2009 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$475 mil 8.25% sr nts due 08/01/2015 B- 08-May-2012
US$600 mil 11.75% sr nts due 01/01/2016 B- 08-May-2012
US$300 mil 9.125% sr nts due 08/15/2019 B- 08-May-2012
US$350 mil 7.125% sr sub nts due 04/01/2016 CCC+ 08-May-2012