Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Century Textiles and Industries Ltd's (CTIL) 'Fitch AA-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CTIL.

Fitch migrated CTIL to the non-monitored category in March 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Century Textiles' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category dated 21 March 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

Rating actions on CTIL bank loans:

- INR11.93bn long-term debt: 'Fitch AA-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR6.5bn fund-based bank limits: 'Fitch A1+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR5.25bn non-fund-based bank limits: 'Fitch A1+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR2bn short-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch A1+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR5.5bn commercial paper (CP)/short-term debt (carved out of fund-based limits): 'Fitch A1+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

