BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings says Wonglun appointed as executive director
* Wonglun has been appointed as an executive director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 08 Australian budget
* Moody's Says Australia Budget In Line with Aaa Rating
* Wonglun has been appointed as an executive director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
Feb 27 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp: