Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Limited's (BOC) Hong Kong branch's SGD12m three-month negotiable certificates of deposits (NCD) issue a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F1'.

The issue is under BOC's HKD100bn NCD programme which was rated by Fitch on 18 August 2011 (see commentary on www.fitchratings.com).The issue shares the same rating as the NCD programme as it has the same terms and conditions as the programme.

The ratings of the NCD programme are listed as follows:

- Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Ratings: 'A'

- Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Ratings 'F1'