Oct 21

-- Shareholders of PTTAR and PTT Chem have formalized the amalgamation of the two companies into PTT Global .

-- We believe PTT Global has a satisfactory business risk profile and an intermediate financial risk profile.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to PTT Global with a stable outlook and 'BBB' issue rating to the notes it assumed from PTTAR and PTT Chem. We are also assigning our 'axA' ASEAN regional scale rating to PTT Global.

-- We are raising the corporate credit rating on PTTAR to 'BBB' and raising the ASEAN regional scale rating on PTTAR to 'axA' and affirming the rating on PTT Chem with stable outlooks before withdrawing the ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had taken the following rating actions:

-- 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating with a stable outlook and 'axA' ASEAN regional scale rating assigned to PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

-- 'BBB' issue rating assigned to PTT Global's US$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2012. PTT Global assumed the notes from PTT Aromatics and Refining Public Co. Ltd. (PTTAR).

-- 'BBB' issue rating assigned to PTT Global's US$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2015. The company assumed the notes from PTT Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (PTT Chem).

-- Corporate credit rating on PTTAR raised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable.

-- ASEAN regional scale rating on PTTAR raised to 'axA' from 'axA-'.

-- 'BBB' corporate credit rating on PTT Chem affirmed.

-- All ratings on PTTAR and PTT Chem were then withdrawn.

"The rating on PTT Global reflects the company's solid competitive position following the merger of PTTAR and PTT Chem," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Wong. "The rating also factors in PTT Global's favorable cost structure, diverse operations, and significant business integration with its parent, PTT Public Co. Ltd. < PTT.BK> (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--). We have also taken into consideration expected extraordinary financial support from PTT. Offsetting factors include PTT Global's exposure to inherent industry risk and price volatility, and the challenging outlook for the refining and petrochemicals industry."

We believe PTT Global's business risk profile is stronger than that of both PTTAR and PTT Chem. Our view is based on the stronger competitive position of the merged company due to its increased product diversity, operational integration, and stronger market position. Nevertheless, PTT Global's profitability is likely to be weaker than PTT Chem's, given that refinery and aromatics margins are lower than in the petrochemicals business.

PTT Global's financial performance is likely to moderate in the second half of 2011 due to the weak global economy, a potential slowdown in China's economic growth, and planned maintenance shutdowns at several PTT Chem plants. These factors, together with a decline in crude prices, are likely to lower product prices, crack spreads, and sales volumes. We expect weaker operating conditions to persist through 2012.

"We anticipate that PTT Global's financial risk profile will improve over the next two years and be in line with that for the 'BBB' category despite the weaker industry outlook," said Mr. Wong. "Our expectation is based on the higher production capacity at the merged company's petrochemical and aromatics operations and its moderate capital expenditure over the next two years. As a result, PTT Global is likely to generate sufficient free operating cash flow to reduce debt."

We believe PTT Global will continue to benefit from its significant operational integration with and strategic ownership by PTT.

"The stable outlook on PTT Global reflects the outlook on PTT because the rating on PTT Global factors in strong support from and linkage with the company's parent," said Mr. Wong. "The rating on PTT Global is unlikely to be higher than PTT's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'bbb'."

We could lower the rating on PTT Global if one or more of the following occurs:

-- We downgrade PTT.

-- PTT's shareholding in PTT Global reduces significantly or the parent's business integration shifts considerably.

-- Significant cost overruns or delays in planned capital expenditure, aggressive debt-financed acquisitions, or a reduction in operating cash flow due to weaker product prices and demand than we expected, causes PTT Global's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to deteriorate to more than 3.0x on a sustained basis.

We could raise the rating on PTT Global if: (1) we raise the rating on PTT; and (2) increased cash flow improves PTT Global's stand-alone credit profile. A debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x on a sustained basis would indicate such an improvement.

