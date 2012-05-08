(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 08 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured debt for Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX) to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB' and the company's short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. The Rating
Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. A total of $3 billion of long term
debt is affected by the rating action.
A complete list of ratings is shown below.
Key Rating Factors: The rating downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect the
uncertainty resulting from changing North American natural gas supply and demand
dynamics. Growing Marcellus and Utica shale production on the east end of the
REX system will likely diminish the value of long-haul capacity from the Rockies
to the east part of the system and hinder REX's ability to re-contract capacity
in 2019 at current rates.
During the winter months of 2012, system utilization dropped to approximately
70% after running mostly full from the time REX became operational. While in
theory, REX could take advantage of changing markets by connecting with
Marcellus and Utica supplies to backhaul to the Midwest, the construction of
pipeline laterals could require a significant financial commitment. Without
specific projects with firm shipper support, any potential benefits from organic
growth opportunities cannot be relied on. Furthermore, the sale of Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) 50% interest in REX mandated by the Federal Trade
Commission (FTC) adds to the near-term uncertainty.
Favorable rating considerations include: Stability in revenues generated under
10-year firm shipper contracts with a 7.3 year average remaining life; moderate
counterparty exposure with the majority of volumes committed to creditworthy
shippers; low regulatory risk with FERC approved transportation rates fixed
through 2019; a pipeline route with 31 delivery interconnections that provides
shippers significant market flexibility; minimal liquidity requirements; and
safety and environmental concerns lower than for most pipelines due to the
newness of the pipe and pre-operational pressure testing.
Forward Expectations: While debt to EBITDA of approximately 5.5 times (x) is
above average for the rating category, the quality of cash flows is extremely
strong. REX's revenues through 2018 are very predictable; it pays no income
taxes, and maintenance capital expenditures are modest, which Fitch estimates at
between $8 million and $12 million annually. As a result, REX's cash available
to service debt compares favorably with higher-rated corporate-owned interstate
pipelines. However, future participation in large organic growth projects to
access Marcellus and Utica production could require significant funding and
change REX's financial profile.
Liquidity is Adequate: REX has access to a $100 million unsecured credit
facility due April 2014 with minimal liquidity needs. At Dec. 31, 2011 and March
31, 2012, REX had no outstanding short-term debt. REX made no borrowings under
the facility in 2011 or the last three quarters of 2010. The revolver has a
maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0 to 1.0. REX has $500 million of notes
maturing in July 2013.
Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Possible catalysts for negative rating
actions include a weakening of market conditions for REX capacity that will
likely make capacity re-contracting more difficult or a change in operating
strategy that elevates risk. Possible catalysts for positive rating actions
include improving market conditions for capacity renewal on REX or contractually
supported organic growth projects that increase the value of capacity and /or
improves credit metrics.
REX is the builder and owner of the Rockies Express interstate natural gas
pipeline. REX is 50% owned by KMP (rated 'BBB'), 25% by Sempra Energy (rated
'BBB+'), and, as of May 1, 2012, 25% by Phillips 66. KMP has reached an
agreement with the FTC to divest of certain assets as a necessary step in its
approval of Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s acquisition of El Paso Corp. Among assets to
be sold is KMP's 50% interest in REX. The sale of REX is expected to close in
the second half of 2012.
Fitch downgrades the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Senior notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'.