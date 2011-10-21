(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The early redemption of Cassiopeia QEX occurred on the Oct. 19 payment date.

-- Due to the lack of available funds, only the class A notes were fully amortized, and the amounts due in terms of the principal amount and accrued interest repaid in full. The class B and C notes suffered shortfalls of interest and principal payments due under them.

-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class B and C notes.

-- We have withdrawn the rating on the class A notes. We do not rate the class D and X notes in this transaction.

-- Cassiopeia QEX is a Spanish RMBS transaction, which closed in July 2008. Banco Espanol de Credito originated the portfolio, which comprises residential mortgage-backed loans granted to individuals in Spain to buy a property.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' and withdrew, effective in 30 days' time, its credit ratings on Cassiopeia QEX B.V.'s class B and C notes . At the same time, we withdrew our rating on the class A notes (see list below).

The early redemption of all classes of notes in Cassiopeia QEX occurred on Oct. 19, 2011.

As stated when we previously took rating action on this transaction on July 15, Cassiopeia QEX has suffered from continuous deteriorating performance and a lack of recoveries coming from defaulted loans, almost since closing (see "Rating Lowered On Spanish RMBS Transaction Cassiopeia QEX's Class A Notes; Class B And C Notes Affirmed").

As a consequence, the lack of available funds has resulted in the default of classes B, C, D, and X on their early amortization, and only the class A notes have been fully amortized. We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes to 'D (sf)' before withdrawing them. These ratings will remain at 'D (sf)' for a period of 30 days before the withdrawal becomes effective. We have today withdrawn the rating on the class A notes due to the full amortization. We do not rate the class D and X notes in this transaction.

