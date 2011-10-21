(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed MutRe's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects MutRe's continued commensurate capital levels with its current rating, the strong financial flexibility provided by its committed shareholders base, its consistent strategy and its solid franchise in the French accident and health reinsurance market. The rating remains constrained by the company's modest profitability and size and its exposure to some operational risks and to potential pandemic risks not fully covered by the company's retrocession programme.

The company's financial profile improved in 2010, partly due to assuming a lower amount of risk. Assets were cautiously managed and particularly invested in high-quality fixed-income assets. However, underwriting results deteriorated with a net combined ratio of 105% (98% in 2009) as a result of reduced reserve releases and the Solvency I ratio decreased to 194% (217% in 2009).

Fitch expects MutRe's profitability to remain resilient despite current low-investment returns with a net combined ratio at around 100% and capital adequacy at a high level.

Although unlikely in the near-term, upgrade triggers include increased profitability with a combined ratio sustainably maintained below 100% and high solvency levels.

Conversely, deterioration in profitability, business position or capital adequacy significantly below the current levels and the occurrence of a pandemic phenomenon or any adverse developments in the French health insurance market environment endangering the company's credit profile could lead to a downgrade.

MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholder's funds of EUR119m and gross written premiums of EUR297m in 2010. Major business lines are health (53%), protection (mostly death and disability, 35%) and long-term care reinsurance (10%). MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to more than 50 French primary insurers, mostly mutual organisations. The company currently employs 25 staff.