(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Gujarat State
Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited's (GSFC) National
Long-Term rating to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The
Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The upgrade reflects GSFC's strong improvement in
profitability and credit metrics leading to a comfortable
financial profile marked by ample liquidity, low utilization of
working capital limits, healthy cash balances and low debt
levels. The ratings continue to factor in GSFC's established
business position in the domestic fertilisers and chemicals
business.
GSFC's revenue grew 18% yoy to INR47.6bn in the financial
year ended March 2011 (FY11) due to improved sales in the
fertilizer and industrial product segments. Operating
profitability margins more than doubled to 25% driven by the
industrial products segment, which is in an upcycle. Net
adjusted debt was negative at FYE11 due to a cash balance of
INR6,127m (FYE10: INR601m). The company continued to show strong
operational performance in Q1FY12 also with operating EBITDA
margin rising to 22.7% from 17% a year ago while growing
revenues by 13%.
The ratings also draw comfort from the integrated business
operations of the company, its diversified product portfolio and
market leadership in industrial chemicals like caprolactam,
melamine. The company's two business segments - industrial
chemicals and fertiliser - draw strong synergies on account of
common infrastructure and processes.
The ratings are also underpinned by strong and growing
domestic demand and tariff protection offered by the Government
of India (GoI) to domestic manufacturers against cheaper
imports. The company's JV with Tunisian Indian Fertilizer is
also in the final stages of completion and is likely to start
production by end-2011 after a delay due to political events in
Tunisia. Supply constraints in phosphoric acid, faced by the
company in FY11, will be mitigated by the JV, which will enhance
the raw material availability for phosphatic fertilizers
manufacturing in coming years.
Fitch notes that the fertilizer business of GSFC remains
susceptible to unfavourable regulatory changes, which have
impacted the profitability and liquidity of fertilizer companies
in the past. However, GoI has provided adequate budgetary
allocations in recent years to ensure the release of its subsidy
in a timely manner.
The ratings may come under pressure if delays/reductions in
the reimbursement of government subsidies and
larger-than-expected debt-led capex lead to net financial
leverage exceeding 2x on a sustained basis.
GSFC was incorporated in 1962 as a Government of Gujarat
public sector undertaking. The company started mainly as a
fertilizer manufacturer and then diversified into industrial
products. It owns four manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.
Rating actions on GSFC's instruments:
- INR4.65bn fund-based working capital facilities: National
Long-Term rating upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch
AA(ind)'; National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
- INR5.0bn non-fund based working capital facilities
(enhanced from INR3.5bn): National Long-Term rating upgraded to
'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'; National Short-Term
rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR6.85bn bank loan programme (including a commercial
paper programme of INR2bn): National Short-Term rating affirmed
at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'