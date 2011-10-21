(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited's (GSFC) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects GSFC's strong improvement in profitability and credit metrics leading to a comfortable financial profile marked by ample liquidity, low utilization of working capital limits, healthy cash balances and low debt levels. The ratings continue to factor in GSFC's established business position in the domestic fertilisers and chemicals business.

GSFC's revenue grew 18% yoy to INR47.6bn in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) due to improved sales in the fertilizer and industrial product segments. Operating profitability margins more than doubled to 25% driven by the industrial products segment, which is in an upcycle. Net adjusted debt was negative at FYE11 due to a cash balance of INR6,127m (FYE10: INR601m). The company continued to show strong operational performance in Q1FY12 also with operating EBITDA margin rising to 22.7% from 17% a year ago while growing revenues by 13%.

The ratings also draw comfort from the integrated business operations of the company, its diversified product portfolio and market leadership in industrial chemicals like caprolactam, melamine. The company's two business segments - industrial chemicals and fertiliser - draw strong synergies on account of common infrastructure and processes.

The ratings are also underpinned by strong and growing domestic demand and tariff protection offered by the Government of India (GoI) to domestic manufacturers against cheaper imports. The company's JV with Tunisian Indian Fertilizer is also in the final stages of completion and is likely to start production by end-2011 after a delay due to political events in Tunisia. Supply constraints in phosphoric acid, faced by the company in FY11, will be mitigated by the JV, which will enhance the raw material availability for phosphatic fertilizers manufacturing in coming years.

Fitch notes that the fertilizer business of GSFC remains susceptible to unfavourable regulatory changes, which have impacted the profitability and liquidity of fertilizer companies in the past. However, GoI has provided adequate budgetary allocations in recent years to ensure the release of its subsidy in a timely manner.

The ratings may come under pressure if delays/reductions in the reimbursement of government subsidies and larger-than-expected debt-led capex lead to net financial leverage exceeding 2x on a sustained basis.

GSFC was incorporated in 1962 as a Government of Gujarat public sector undertaking. The company started mainly as a fertilizer manufacturer and then diversified into industrial products. It owns four manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Rating actions on GSFC's instruments:

- INR4.65bn fund-based working capital facilities: National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'; National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR5.0bn non-fund based working capital facilities (enhanced from INR3.5bn): National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'; National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR6.85bn bank loan programme (including a commercial paper programme of INR2bn): National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'