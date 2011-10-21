(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has assigned Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust residential mortgage-backed bonds, due March 2043, expected ratings as follows:

AUD365m Class A1 floating rate bonds: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable

AUD100m Class A2 fixed rate bonds: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable

AUD25.5m Class AB floating rate bonds: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable

AUD9.5m Class B bonds: not rated

The bonds will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust.

"The transaction is structured to include a five-year fixed rate soft bullet Class A2 note which will be included in the UBSA Composite Bond Index. The transaction benefits from an income reserve provided by Bankwest, used exclusively to offset the yield shortfall prior to the soft bullet refinancing date," said David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The expected 'AAAsf(exp)' ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A and Class AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 1.9% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B notes; the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies; the liquidity facility provided by Bank of Western Australia (Bankwest, 'AA'/Stable/'F1+'), based on the higher of 1.6% of the total principal outstanding amount of the loan collateral, or AUD800,000; an income reserve of AUD2m and the interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into; and Bankwest's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

Mortgage insurance is provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (QBELMI, 'AA-'/Stable).

The collateral for the transaction comprises 2,091 full documentation mortgage-backed loans originated by Bankwest. The portfolio's weighted average loan-to-value ratio is 61.1%. Of the pool 6.5% is represented by fixed-rate loans. 12.2% by interest-only loans and 16.3% by investment loans. Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in western Australia, 35.4%, and New South Wales, 32.1%, and is representative of Bankwest's origination network. The pool has a weighted average seasoning of 32.4 months. Fitch incorporated all these factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

Included in a corresponding presale appendix, entitled "Series 2011-1 Swan Trust", is a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms, published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com. Fitch's stress and sensitivity analysis is also discussed in the presale report.

