Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian bank Cassa di Risparmio in Bologna SpA (Carisbo). We then withdrew the ratings on Carisbo at its request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was negative.

The affirmation reflects our view that Carisbo continues to have core subsidiary status for its parent bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (A/Negative/A-1), according to our methodology.

The ratings on Carisbo also factor in its strong franchise in the Region of Emilia-Romagna (A/Negative/--) and our view of its adequate funding profile, offset by weakening asset quality indicators, geographic and business concentration in just one region, and modest profitability.

At the time of withdrawal, the negative outlook on Carisbo reflected that on Intesa Sanpaolo, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that Carisbo would remain a core subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo.

