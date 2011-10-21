(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited India branch's (HSBC India) INR50bn certificates of deposit programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

HSBC India's rating reflects the financial strength of and Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from Hong Kong-based, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC, Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA'/Stable, Individual Rating: 'A/B', Viability Rating: 'aa'), of which the former is a branch. HSBC has supported HSBC India by way of equity injections in the past (FY09 (end-March): INR14.4bn), and being a branch, the latter's liabilities are those of the parent.

The high probability of support is underpinned by HSBC India's explicit linkages to its head office, HSBC, as well as the importance of the India operations for the group. HSBC's presence in India runs over many decades with a bouquet of financial services (viz. wealth management, brokerage etc.) on offering. Further, the Chairman of HSBC India operations (Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai) - since late 2010 - has been a representative on HSBC's Board which also supports the growing importance of Indian operations.

HSBC India operations benefit from its strong capitalisation levels (FY11: total capital adequacy ratio (CAR): 18%; tier 1 CAR: 16.7%) and robust funding profile (low-cost deposit ratio: 51% of total deposits in FY11). Asset quality, though improved significantly in FY11, still compares unfavourably with peers and remains a relative weakness. However, the bank reported sharp improvements in both gross and net non-performing loan (NPL) ratio in FY11 (gross NPL / Net NPL ratio: 3.6%/0.9% in FYE11; 7.2%/2.3% in FYE10) driven by a run-down of the unsecured retail loan book, aggressive write-offs and an improved loan loss provision cover.

Ownership structure changes of HSBC India from a branch to a majority-owned subsidiary - as proposed under the Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines - is unlikely to impact its rating. This is because support is likely to remain strong as HSBC is expected to hold majority ownership of the newly formed subsidiary. The ratings may be downgraded if support from HSBC is deemed by Fitch to have significantly weakened.