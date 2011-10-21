LONDON Oct 21 Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics' novel gene therapy drug Glybera has again been rejected by European regulators, underscoring the difficulty of getting gene-based treatments to market.

Shares in the Dutch biotech company dropped 39 percent on the news on Friday.

Glybera is designed for patients with a rare genetic disorder called lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD).

More than 20 years after the first experiments with the ground-breaking technology of fixing faulty genes, scientists and drug companies are still struggling to apply gene therapy in everyday medicine.

Last year, Britain's Ark Therapeutics pulled its bid to sell brain cancer drug Cerepro in Europe following a series of setbacks. Cerepro was the first gene-based medicine to be considered for European approval. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)