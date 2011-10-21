(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have reviewed Greenock Funding No. 2 and observed that the underlying collateral's performance continues to support the current ratings on all of the rated notes.

-- Taking this into account, along with our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn the ratings on these notes, at the issuer's request.

Greenock 2 is a U.K. RMBS transaction that closed in June 2008.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA- (sf)' credit ratings on Greenock Funding No. 2 PLC's class A3 to A15 notes. We have subsequently withdrawn these ratings at the issuer's request (see list below).

Our affirmations follow a review of the underlying collateral's performance.

Our analysis indicates that delinquencies in all arrears buckets remain low. Additionally, all delinquencies, apart from the 180+ day arrears bucket, have decreased as of the August 2011 interest payment date. Losses and repossessions also remain low at 14 basis points (bps) and 15 bps, respectively. The reserve fund remains at the required amount.

On July 12, 2011, we lowered our ratings on the class A3 to A15 notes to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)', following the application our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Our review of the transaction documentation indicated that the maximum potential rating for Greenock Funding No. 2's notes, following the application of the criteria, was one notch above our issuer credit rating on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS; A+/Stable/A-1) in its roles as currency swap provider and guaranteed investment contract provider (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 12, 2011 Review," published on July 12, 2011).

Taking into account these metrics, we have affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' ratings on rated notes in this transaction.

We have subsequently withdrawn all of our ratings in Greenock Funding No. 2, at the issuer's request.

Greenock Funding No. 2 is a U.K. RMBS transaction that closed in June 2008. It securitizes prime, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages originated by RBS and National Westminster Home Loans Ltd. , which has been an unrated subsidiary of RBS since December 2005.