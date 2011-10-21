(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkish company Yasar Holding A.S.'s (Yasar) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The agency has also upgraded Yasar's National Long-term rating to 'BBB+(tur)' from 'BBB(tur)'. The Outlook on Yasar's IDRs and National Long-term rating has been revised to Positive from Stable.

Fitch has also affirmed the USD250m senior unsecured notes issued by Willow No.2 (Ireland) PLC (Willow) due 2015 at 'B' with Recovery Rating 'RR4'.

The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the strengthening of the trading performance, cash flow generation and enhanced liquidity profile. Yasar's leverage (net debt/EBITDA) increased slightly to 3.0x by end-2010 (2009: 2.8x) due to normalisation in capital expenditure levels and increased dividend payment leakage from listed subsidiaries, yet it improved significantly relative to 4.2x at end-2008.

Free cash flow (FCF) before dividends improved to TRY37m in 2010, leaving pre-div FCF margin at around 2% for the second year. Fitch expects some pressure on FCF in 2011, mainly due to larger working capital outflows derived from volume sales growth. Subject to the future volatility in the Turkish lira, assuming capex averaging historic levels (2.0%-2.5% of sales), Fitch expects pre-div FCF margin to exceed historic levels after 2012 thereby enhancing the group's financial flexibility.

Yasar reported strong revenue growth in both 2010 and H111, in the low-to-mid teens, primarily in coatings. The group also delivered moderate organic growth in its core food and beverage in H111 (representing 80% of group's EBITDA). This was supported by 3.6% average volume growth and normalisation in key input costs such as raw milk and meat which translated into some downward price pressure in H111. Despite the year-on-year decline in average selling prices in this segment, the reported EBITDA margin improved to 12.7% (H110: 10.5%), highlighting the degree of pricing power derived from its strong market position in many food and beverage categories.

In coatings, Yasar has been fully exposed to high oil prices. The inability to pass increased costs on to customers in a timely manner has depressed the EBITDA margin to 3.9% in H111 (H110: 7.5%). Fitch expects profitability to improve moving into 2012.

Negative ratings factors include the competition with both local and foreign players, exposure to a depreciating Turkish lira and the strategic direction of the group given its diverse business portfolio with its presence across unrelated businesses. This may divert the group's resources and management time that could otherwise be allocated to strengthen core businesses.

Yasar had a net foreign-currency liability position of TRY625m at end-2010 while the majority of its revenue is denominated in Turkish lira (only 8% represents exports). If there is sharper depreciation with a TRY/USD rate of 2.20 by year-end 2012, representing a depreciation of 35% since November 2010, Fitch has some comfort that net leverage would not surpass 3.5x assuming further positive momentum in sales and EBITDA for 2012 (as Fitch projects 3% GDP growth for Turkey - rated 'BB+'/Positive).

Yasar also shows a better debt maturity profile following the refinancing of the remaining portion of the Troy Capital notes in August 2011. Only 6% of debt other than short-term revolving facilities is due in 2012 (TRY47m) and 16% in 2013 (TRY122m). The liquidity profile is therefore adequate given the prospective internal cash flow generation, the possibility of pursuing other cash preservation measures and existence of credit lines amounting to EUR150m (TRY375m at present). However, Fitch cautions that these lines are uncommitted, as is customary in Turkey.

Fitch could consider an upgrade if the continuation of a conservative financial policy led to net lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR consistently below 3.0x and EBITDAR-to-fixed charges above 3.5x along with continuing improvement in market shares in key segments and solid liquidity cushion. A potential upgrade would be limited to one notch.

Evidence of negative FCF, or a sharper depreciation of the lira, leading to adjusted net debt/EBITDAR consistently above 4.0x, or EBITDAR/net interest plus rents below 2.5x, could lead to downward rating pressure or, at least a stabilisation of the Outlook.