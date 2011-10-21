(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkish company Yasar Holding A.S.'s (Yasar) Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The agency has also upgraded
Yasar's National Long-term rating to 'BBB+(tur)' from 'BBB(tur)'. The Outlook on Yasar's IDRs
and National Long-term rating has been revised to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the USD250m senior unsecured notes issued by Willow No.2
(Ireland) PLC (Willow) due 2015 at 'B' with Recovery Rating 'RR4'.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the strengthening of the
trading performance, cash flow generation and enhanced liquidity profile.
Yasar's leverage (net debt/EBITDA) increased slightly to 3.0x by end-2010 (2009:
2.8x) due to normalisation in capital expenditure levels and increased dividend
payment leakage from listed subsidiaries, yet it improved significantly relative
to 4.2x at end-2008.
Free cash flow (FCF) before dividends improved to TRY37m in 2010, leaving
pre-div FCF margin at around 2% for the second year. Fitch expects some pressure
on FCF in 2011, mainly due to larger working capital outflows derived from
volume sales growth. Subject to the future volatility in the Turkish lira,
assuming capex averaging historic levels (2.0%-2.5% of sales), Fitch expects
pre-div FCF margin to exceed historic levels after 2012 thereby enhancing the
group's financial flexibility.
Yasar reported strong revenue growth in both 2010 and H111, in the low-to-mid
teens, primarily in coatings. The group also delivered moderate organic growth
in its core food and beverage in H111 (representing 80% of group's EBITDA). This
was supported by 3.6% average volume growth and normalisation in key input costs
such as raw milk and meat which translated into some downward price pressure in
H111. Despite the year-on-year decline in average selling prices in this
segment, the reported EBITDA margin improved to 12.7% (H110: 10.5%),
highlighting the degree of pricing power derived from its strong market position
in many food and beverage categories.
In coatings, Yasar has been fully exposed to high oil prices. The inability to
pass increased costs on to customers in a timely manner has depressed the EBITDA
margin to 3.9% in H111 (H110: 7.5%). Fitch expects profitability to improve
moving into 2012.
Negative ratings factors include the competition with both local and foreign
players, exposure to a depreciating Turkish lira and the strategic direction of
the group given its diverse business portfolio with its presence across
unrelated businesses. This may divert the group's resources and management time
that could otherwise be allocated to strengthen core businesses.
Yasar had a net foreign-currency liability position of TRY625m at end-2010 while
the majority of its revenue is denominated in Turkish lira (only 8% represents
exports). If there is sharper depreciation with a TRY/USD rate of 2.20 by
year-end 2012, representing a depreciation of 35% since November 2010, Fitch has
some comfort that net leverage would not surpass 3.5x assuming further positive
momentum in sales and EBITDA for 2012 (as Fitch projects 3% GDP growth for
Turkey - rated 'BB+'/Positive).
Yasar also shows a better debt maturity profile following the refinancing of the
remaining portion of the Troy Capital notes in August 2011. Only 6% of debt
other than short-term revolving facilities is due in 2012 (TRY47m) and 16% in
2013 (TRY122m). The liquidity profile is therefore adequate given the
prospective internal cash flow generation, the possibility of pursuing other
cash preservation measures and existence of credit lines amounting to EUR150m
(TRY375m at present). However, Fitch cautions that these lines are uncommitted,
as is customary in Turkey.
Fitch could consider an upgrade if the continuation of a conservative financial
policy led to net lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR consistently below 3.0x and
EBITDAR-to-fixed charges above 3.5x along with continuing improvement in market
shares in key segments and solid liquidity cushion. A potential upgrade would be
limited to one notch.
Evidence of negative FCF, or a sharper depreciation of the lira, leading to
adjusted net debt/EBITDAR consistently above 4.0x, or EBITDAR/net interest plus
rents below 2.5x, could lead to downward rating pressure or, at least a
stabilisation of the Outlook.