-- Russian diamond miner ALROSA demonstrated notably improved financial results and credit metrics in 2011 on the back of supportive demand and sharply rising diamond prices.

-- Following government plans to privatize the company in the near future and former Minister of Finance Alexei Kudrin's departure from ALROSA's supervisory board, we revised our assessment of the link between the company and the government to "strong" from "very strong".

-- We have raised our assessment of ALROSA's stand-alone credit profile to 'b+' from 'b' and revised our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support to "moderate" from "moderately high".

-- We are affirming our ratings on ALROSA at 'BB-/B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ALROSA will be able to maintain its credit metrics at a level commensurate with the current ratings and reflects our expectation that VTB Bank would be able and willing to roll over its short-term lines to ALROSA, if need be.

The affirmation reflects the combination of:

-- ALROSA's improved stand-alone credit profile, which we now assess at 'b+' (versus 'b' previously), based on its improved financial performance and credit metrics on the back of a supportive market environment; and

-- The revision of our assessment of the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to "moderate" from "moderately high", because we see ALROSA's link with the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') gradually decreasing and we expect that the government will be less involved with ALROSA's management and strategy since the departure of former Minister of Finance Alexei Kudrin's from ALROSA's supervisory board and recent announcements of government plans to partially privatize the company.

The stable outlook reflects our view that ALROSA will be able to maintain its credit metrics at a level commensurate with the current ratings despite expected softening of diamond prices in 2012-2013, hefty capital spending, and a substantial prospective acquisition. It also assumes that the company will be able to roll over existing short-term debt, because we expect that VTB would be willing and able to roll over its short-term lines to ALROSA, which currently represent most of the company's short-term debt.

Potential for an upgrade would largely be driven by improvement in ALROSA's stand-alone credit profile, assuming we don't revise downward our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support. Stand-alone improvement could follow if the management maintains a more conservative financial policy, relying less on short-term debt, especially for acquisitions and financing the investment program.

Successful refinancing of short-term maturities with longer-term debt, progress in executing its sizable investment program and selling non-core assets, positive FOCF generation, and at least no increase in debt while maintaining adjusted debt to EBITDA at or below 2.0x should also contribute to ratings upside potential.

A downgrade could follow liquidity disruption, inability to roll over substantial short-term debt maturities, or drastic deterioration in diamond market conditions, although this is not our base-case scenario. An unexpected increase in investment spending or unreasonably large spending on mergers and acquisitions could further pressure the ratings. Furthermore, a decline in government support could trigger a downgrade, although it is not our base-case scenario.

